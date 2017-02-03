Clarks Landing Taking Over The Historic Mill In Spring Lake New Jersey

News By Tag
For immediate release on February 1st, 2017
SPRING LAKE Heights, N.J.
"We have been looking for years for the perfect spot for a banquet hall in the Spring Lake area. Spring Lake is where we live so it's fantastic that we could add the Mill to make the newest addition to our wedding family here. We really look forward to bringing the excellent food and white glove service that we've provided at our Clarks Landing Yacht Club, in Point Pleasant, to the Mill. If you combine this with the history of the building and breathtaking lakeside views, The Mill Lakeside Manor is going to be an absolutely beautiful place for wedding couples to start their new lives together.", said George Truesdale, owner of Clarks Landing Yacht Club & Marina in Point Pleasant.
The Mill Lakeside Manor will utilize its 18,000-square foot venue to host one exclusive wedding at a time. The restaurant will be converted into a new cocktail area that will be comprised of the entire first floor, the outdoor lakeside deck, and a beautiful bar with twelve unique food stations spread throughout all the rooms. With seating for 200 plus in the grand ballroom, and a future plan for a new private bridal suite and game room, The Mill Lakeside Manor is ready to create the perfect setting for you and your guests.
Much like the other waterfront Clarks Landing venues, The Mill Lakeside Manor's design will pay homage to the historic nature of the building, while being updated to the sophisticated feel of an elegant estate. The new wedding facility will feature a menu designed by their renowned Executive Chef, who has been able to achieve a perfect 5.0 Wedding Wire rating on food service at all three of the Truesdale properties.
Located in beautiful Spring Lake Heights New Jersey, formerly the "Old Mill" will continue its 70 year reputation as one of New Jersey's finest establishments situated in a beautiful lakeside setting. Since 1938, the Old Mill has been well known by locals and Jersey Shore Patrons for its restaurant and exceptional views of the natural and picturesque Old Mill Pond.
Restauranteur William Brauweiler was the first to recognize the great potential of this special place, operating it as a bar and grill with entertainment through the early 50's. Karl Kost then took over making it into a popular German-American Restaurant and expanding in 1962. Ray Kramer (later the mayor of Asbury Park and a county Freeholder) purchased and operated The Mill until 1975 when Joe Amiel, a restauranteur from New York, took the reig ns. In 1985 the Old Mill was destroyed by a fire and then was recreated as a more modern building and reopened in the fall of 1986. In 2001 it came under new ownership of Gary and Tamar Tolchin, who then changed the name to "The Mill" and did a lot of extensive renovations and improvements.
Now The Mill, Lakeside Manor will join a family of premier wedding destinations, created by the Truesdale family.
Clarks Landing Yacht Club, Point Pleasant
Added to the family 1981 Where sophistication meets Sea
Listed in The Knots Best of Weddings Hall of Fame
Winner Of The Wedding Wire Couples Choice Awards
Clarks Landing Yacht Club, Delran
Added to the family 1986
The Knots Best of Weddings Hall of Fame
The Wedding Wire Couples Choice Awards
The Bradford Estate
Added to the family 2004 The Hidden English Country Gem of Southern New Jersey
The Knots Best Of Weddings 2016
The Wedding Wire Couples Choice Awards
The Wedding Wire Brides Choice Awards
