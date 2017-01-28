News By Tag
The Engineering Center of St. Louis Presents Engineers Week
Engineers Week to be held February 19-26 in St. Louis, Missouri
Activities for the week include booths at the St. Louis Science Center, a college career night, Discovery Fair, the Engineers Week Luncheon, and Center-sponsored Design-Build Challenges. The Engineering Center hopes to reach professionals and students of all ages and their families by actively engaging the public with activities that illustrate a simple principle of engineering.
A highlight this year will be the luncheon speaker featuring Dr. Marc A. Edwards, Professor at Virginia Tech, and the frontrunner of scientists that uncovered the Flint water crisis. Dr. Edwards will be speaking at the Engineers Week Luncheon on Thursday, February 23 at 12 pm. A MacArther grant recipient, he was named one of Fortune's 2016 World's Greatest Leaders for his efforts in Flint, Mi. Dr. Edwards is one of the nation's top experts in water contamination and he and his team ultimately found that the water in Flint was poisoning its residents.
Additional activities for the week include:
· Tuesday, February 21 (all day) – Engineers Give Back to STL, community service day-Join us as we forge River Des Peres and surrounding inlets in an effort to clean and place markings, in partnership with MSD.
· Wednesday, February 22 (3:00-6:00 pm) – Discovery Fair hosted by the Engineering Center of St. Louis-High school students explore engineering with activities, demonstrations, and presentations at the Engineering Center of St. Louis.
· Wednesday, February 22(5:00-7:00 pm) – Washington University Mindlin Lecture focused on "Technology and Social Good", featuring Ellen Zegura, Ph.D. Dr. Zegura is a Professor and the Stephen Fleming Chair in Telecommunications at the School of Computer Science, College of Computing at the Georgia Institute of Technology. On the Washington University campus at Brauer Hall Room 12. Reservations at engineering.alumni@
· Thursday, February 23 (12:00-2:00 pm) – Annual Engineers Week Luncheon featuring the leader in the Flint, MI water crisis, Dr. Marc A. Edwards. Clayton Plaza Hotel Ballroom, tickets available at engineeringcenter.org/
· Friday, February 24 (3:00-6:00 pm) – College Career Night at the Engineering Center of St. Louis-All college students and graduates will not want to miss this opportunity to meet with top St. Louis engineering firms.
· Saturday, February 25 (9:30 am-4:30 pm) & Sunday, February 26 (11:00 am-4:30 pm) – Engineering Exposition hosted by Missouri Society of Professional Engineers. Come explore engineering throughout the St. Louis Science Center.
"At the Engineering Center, we are working to advance the engineering profession, raise awareness of current issues in the industry, and encourage the next generation to pursue a career in engineering by building interest in Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math," said Nicole Young, president of the Engineering Center of St. Louis. "Through our mission, the Engineering Center can engage on a regional level as the leader in engineering as well as create excitement for the industry in the community."
About The Engineering Center of St. Louis
The Engineering Center of St. Louis, located at 4359 Lindell Boulevard, is home to more than 34 professional affiliate societies. Representing more than 14,000 members, the Center serves as the central meeting place for the engineering community in St. Louis. The mission of the Center is to advance the engineering profession through services to the industry; encourage the next generation to pursue a career in engineering by building interest in science, technology, engineering and math; and raise awareness of current engineering issues. For more information about Engineers' Week, visit: www.engineeringcenter.org/
