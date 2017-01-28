News By Tag
Two Entrepreneurial Power Houses Collide To Host Entrepreneurs Meet Innovation
Students will take the stage and entrepreneurial creative will ensue. Could this event spark the next great startup?
For nearly 30 years, the Sacramento Entrepreneurship Academy has been supporting students from the region with entrepreneurial ambitions. The event marks the beginning of collaboration and exciting possibilities.
Christy Serrato, Sacramento Entrepreneurship Academy Program Director, said, "Of the many opportunities offered to our students, this event is especially exciting. The stage will be set for napkin moments, breakthroughs, or even industry shakeups. And this happens right here in Sacramento."
Dan Casas-Murray, Hacker Lab Principal, said, "Innovation is and always has been the driver of new economies. And now more than ever, Innovation belongs to anyone who is willing to try new things and learn. We're doing that right now."
Sacramento Entrepreneurship Academy
The Sacramento Entrepreneurship Academy provides new and aspiring entrepreneurs with a hands-on, mentored fellowship and access to a support network of local business leaders. Fellows range from undergraduate and graduate students to full-time professionals. Regional entrepreneurs devote time and financial resources to help others leapfrog avoidable mistakes and catalyze the development of high-growth, entrepreneurial companies in the Capital Region. To learn more visit www.sealink.org.
Hacker Lab
Established in 2012 in Sacramento, Hacker Lab aims to educate folks and spark innovation with community driven resources. Offering co-working, maker space, courses, meet-ups and events, Hacker Lab believes that technology can change the world and the starting point is education. Hacker Lab has locations in Sacramento and Rocklin. Learn more at the Hacker Lab website http://hackerlab.org/
Contact
Christy Serrato
***@sealink.org
