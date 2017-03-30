News By Tag
A Fireside Chat With Sacramento Entrepreneurship Academy Board President Buddy Hubbert
Born and raised in Sacramento, Buddy Hubbert has spent more than 30 years strategically placing himself in the path of startup innovation for the region. Mr. Hubbert will share his entrepreneurial journey and offer insights into developing a successful service business from the ground up.
When asked what he will discuss, Buddy said, "I'd really like to talk about missions and core values. We talk a lot about the tactical development and execution of a plan – research, marketing, financials…. And that is all important. But it all is built on a foundation of your vision, mission and values."
This fireside chat sets the Fellows' coming out stage at the Sacramento Entrepreneurship Academy's 26th Annual Showcase to be held on May 24th the Capital Plaza Fraternity Ballroom, which features Lokesh Sikaria of Moneta Ventures as the keynote speaker. Tickets are now available at www.eventbrite.com.
Sacramento Entrepreneurship Academy
The Sacramento Entrepreneurship Academy provides new and aspiring entrepreneurs with a hands-on, mentored fellowship and access to a support network of local business leaders. Fellows range from undergraduate and graduate students to full-time professionals. Regional entrepreneurs devote time and financial resources to help others leapfrog avoidable mistakes and catalyze the development of high-growth, entrepreneurial companies in the Capital Region. To learn more, visit www.sealink.org.
