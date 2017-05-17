News By Tag
Sacramento Entrepreneurship Academy Showcases Inspiring Entrepreneurs Pitch Their Big Ideas
For nearly 30 years, the Sacramento Entrepreneurship Academy has been supporting college students and working professionals in the Capital Region with entrepreneurial ambitions. Helping budding young entrepreneurs build a network within the local community is a key component of the Academy program's success.
When asked about this year's Showcase event, Buddy Hubbert, Sacramento Entrepreneurship Academy President, said, "The five teams have been developing their business plans and refining their pitches for the past six months. The Showcase provides an opportunity for the community to gather in a festive atmosphere and see the high caliber of this year's class."
The Sacramento Entrepreneurship Academy is pleased to feature Lokesh Sikaria of Moneta Ventures as the Keynote Speaker.Tickets are still available at www.eventbrite.com (https://www.eventbrite.com/
Sacramento Entrepreneurship Academy
The Sacramento Entrepreneurship Academy provides new and aspiring entrepreneurs with a hands-on, mentored fellowship and access to a support network of local business leaders.Fellows range from undergraduate and graduate students to full-time professionals. Regional entrepreneurs devote time and financial resources to help others leapfrog avoidable mistakes and catalyze the development of high-growth, entrepreneurial companies in the Capital Region.To learn more, visit www.sealink.org.
