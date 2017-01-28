News By Tag
NOVOTEC Plus Became Operator of Universal Port Terminal in Novorossiysk
NOVOTEC Plus, the member of ACEX in Novorossiysk, took management of the universal port terminal with total area of 1,5 hectare in November 2016.
There is a container area with the capacity of 400 TEUs in the terminal, capital warehouse with total area of 1038 sq.m. (class C), railway approach road, universal concrete area which can be used for open cargo storage, handling procedures, truck parking, etc., as well as for office premises.
The member of ACEX in Novorossiysk purchased the container loader "Combilift" with carrying capacity of 35 tons which provides acceptance and delivery of 20' and 40' containers from/on the vehicles. The reloading procedures in the sheltered warehouse and on the open area are processed by the autoloader with carrying capacity of 1,5-2,5 tons.
The terminal provides services for cargo owners, as well as for shipping lines, among which are:
Loading procedures according to different schemes:
Container - vehicle, container – warehouse, container – carriage,
Vehicle – container, vehicle – warehouse, vehicle – carriage
carriage – container, carriage – vehicle, carriage – warehouse
Acceptance/delivery of railway carriages
Storage: sheltered in the warehouse, open on the ground
Additional services: palletising, weighting, labeling, repacking, package repairing, cargo handling, utilization, etc., as well as container storage, delivery/dispatch of containers from/to ports, loading services.
"NOVOTEC Plus" provides the client with thorough electronic accounting of the container acceptance/delivery, online data of container movement, registration of container damages with certificate of examination. The company works 7 days per week.
