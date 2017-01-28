 
NOVOTEC Plus Became Operator of Universal Port Terminal in Novorossiysk

NOVOTEC Plus, the member of ACEX in Novorossiysk, took management of the universal port terminal with total area of 1,5 hectare in November 2016.
 
 
novotek
novotek
 
MOSCOW, Russian Federation - Feb. 3, 2017 - PRLog -- The terminal is located in the industrial area at the address 2nd railway loop in 500 meters from the federal highway and has a convenient approach for trucks. It is situated in 7 km from the port.

There is a container area with the capacity of 400 TEUs in the terminal, capital warehouse with total area of 1038 sq.m. (class C), railway approach road, universal concrete area which can be used for open cargo storage, handling procedures, truck parking, etc., as well as for office premises.

The member of ACEX in Novorossiysk purchased the container loader "Combilift" with carrying capacity of 35 tons which provides acceptance and delivery of 20' and 40' containers from/on the vehicles. The reloading procedures in the sheltered warehouse and on the open area are processed by the autoloader with carrying capacity of 1,5-2,5 tons.

The terminal provides services for cargo owners, as well as for shipping lines, among which are:

Loading procedures according to different schemes:

Container - vehicle, container – warehouse, container – carriage,

Vehicle – container, vehicle – warehouse, vehicle – carriage

carriage – container, carriage – vehicle, carriage – warehouse

Acceptance/delivery of railway carriages

Storage: sheltered in the warehouse, open on the ground

Additional services: palletising, weighting, labeling, repacking, package repairing, cargo handling, utilization, etc., as well as container storage, delivery/dispatch of containers from/to ports, loading services.

"NOVOTEC Plus" provides the client with thorough electronic accounting of the container acceptance/delivery, online data of container movement, registration of container damages with certificate of examination. The company works 7 days per week.

Details: http://acexgroup.net/en/partners/news/1654/

ACEX Alliance Press Center

E-mail: pr@acex.net
Website: http://acexgroup.net/en/

Source:ACEX Alliance
Email:***@acex.net Email Verified
