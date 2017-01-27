 
NAHAM AccessKeys 3.0® Now Available

The National Association of Healthcare Access Management has released a new version of AccessKeys, key performance indicators for patient access departments.
 
 
WASHINGTON - Feb. 2, 2017 - PRLog -- The National Association of Healthcare Access Management (NAHAM) has released the newest version of AccessKeys, key performance indicators (KPIs) developed specifically for patient access professionals.

Version 3.0 features 12 new KPIs (for a grand total of 34), along with recalibrated benchmarks for each metric. New KPIs in AccessKeys 3.0 include: estimate to registration rate, estimation accuracy rate, conversion rate of insured BAI patients to FAPs, identity resolution rate, MPI search error rate, completed order rate, no-show rate, and pre-reg average call time.

As facilities adopt the AccessKeys, revenue cycle managers will be able to correlate front-end patient access KPIs with improvements in cash, denials, bad debt and patient experience scores.

"We expect correlations like these will demonstrate the financial value of a front end driven revenue cycle model which operates at lower cost than traditional back-end RCM models," said Paul Shorrosh, CHAM, MSW, MBA, Founder/CEO of AccuReg, NAHAM board member and chairman of the Industry Standards Committee.  "As further adoption of the AccessKeys continues and the financial value of the revenue cycle's front-end becomes evident, patient access managers should be prepared for greater recognition, authority, pay and resources."

The AccessKeys are being provided to NAHAM members free of charge as part of their annual benefits. For more information about AccessKeys, visit http://www.naham.org.

###

About National Association of Healthcare Access Management
The National Association of Healthcare Access Management (NAHAM) is the leading resource in Patient Access Services.  The association establishes best practices and subject matter expertise; provides an array of networking, education, and certification opportunities; and enables its members to influence and promote high quality delivery of Patient Access Services.  NAHAM administrates the Certified Healthcare Access Manager (CHAM) and Certified Healthcare Access Associate (CHAA) Examinations as well as Certification maintenance for its members. For more information on NAHAM, please visit http://www.naham.org.

Jennifer Kasowicz
***@naham.org
