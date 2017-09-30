News By Tag
NCS Releases Version 3.0 of Emergency Neurological Life Support Training
Updates to ENLS training reflect most up-to-date, best practice for treating patients with acute neurological disorders.
ENLS is a comprehensive educational program created by the Neurocritical Care Society to help healthcare professionals manage patients during the critical first hours of a patient's neurological emergency. ENLS demonstrates a collaborative, multi-disciplinary approach and provides a consistent set of protocols, practical checklists, decision points, and suggested communication to use during critical patient management of various emergency neurological conditions. This multi-disciplinary course is appropriate for all caregivers involved in the management of neurological emergencies including first responders, ED physicians and nurses, the ICU clinical team, trainees, pharmacists, and others.
The latest version includes more directive algorithms wcj and specific information in checklists, the incorporation of nursing care aspects essential for patients with acute neurological emergencies as well as consistency with published guidelines from NCS and other societies involved in emergency and critical care of these patients.
"Rapid and appropriate response to neurologic and neurosurgical emergencies provides patients the best opportunity for recovery," said Chad Miller, MD, FNCS, Co-chair of NCS' ENLS Committee. "ENLS allows the health care professional to improve the quality and efficiency of care response, and emphasizes the importance of standardized communication between collaborators. ENLS is a tremendous resource for all members of the medical team, from first responders to specialists."
"ENLS is a fantastic tool to teach a systematic, best practice approach to the early hours of care for patients with acute brain and spinal cord dysfunction,"
Originally created as a tutorial to teach what a skilled neurointensivist would advise to a treating physician or nurse when confronting a neurological emergency, more than 6,000 medical professionals worldwide are now certified in ENLS. More about ENLS can be found at http://www.neurocriticalcare.org/
About Neurocritical Care Society
The Neurocritical Care Society (NCS) is an international, multidisciplinary medical society with more than 2,000 members worldwide. The mission of the Neurocritical Care Society is to improve outcomes for patients with life-threatening neurological illnesses. For more information about the Neurocritical Care Society, visit http://www.neurocriticalcare.org.
