 
News By Tag
* Employee Training
* Content Library
* microLearning
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Human resources
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Chesterfield
  Missouri
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





February 2017
FrThWeTuMoSuSa
321
January 2017
31302928

BizLibrary Adds Over 150 Micro Video Lessons to Its Online Employee Training Content Library

Topics of Recent Releases Include Negotiating Skills, Performance Appraisals, Time Management and Igniting Creativity
 
 
Igniting Creativity video course
Igniting Creativity video course
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Employee Training
* Content Library
* microLearning

Industry:
* Human resources

Location:
* Chesterfield - Missouri - US

CHESTERFIELD, Mo. - Feb. 3, 2017 - PRLog -- BizLibrary, a leading provider of online employee training content, has recently added over 150 new micro video lessons to its library of over 6,000 videos.

A wide range of topics is represented within this batch of new additions. BizLibrary Productions has created new video courses on performance appraisals, igniting creativity and negotiation skills. Video lessons on teamwork, time management, building leadership skills and several other topics have been added by BizLibrary's producer partners as well.

Some recent releases include:

·         Leverage the Power of Generations video series

·         Performance Appraisals video course

·         Becoming a Great Leaders video course

·         Igniting Creativity video course

·         Communication Skills for Managers video series

·         Building Your Leadership Skills video series

·         Creating Great Teamwork video series

·         Negotiating Skills video course

The BizLibrary Collection is the largest online employee training content library, with an emphasis on microlearning to promote better learning retention. It offers a variety of content formats to meet the needs of all types of learners from short, micro-video lessons, to more in-depth video courses, interactive video programs and eLearning courses.

Many lessons and courses include quizzes and additional support materials to extend the learning process, increasing both retention and the ROI of investing in training.

Quote attributable to Debbie Williams, VP of Content Development at BizLibrary:

"The BizLibrary Productions team has been working very hard to create new and engaging employee training video content for our clients, and we're very happy with the new courses that have been released this past month. Along with all of the contributions from our producer partners, The BizLibrary Collection continues to grow with high quality and relevant video-based training."

About BizLibrary

BizLibrary is a leading provider of online employee training solutions. Our award-winning online training library contains more than 6,000 micro-video lessons, video courses, interactive videos, and elearning courses covering a wide variety of topic areas (http://www.bizlibrary.com/library/) and includes additional support materials to further increase learning retention.

Our learning technology platform is powerful and easy to use. All of our online training solutions are mobile-ready, allowing learners unlimited access to training content on any device, anytime and anywhere for true just-in-time learning. Engage your employees and drive business results by improving the way your employees learn with BizLibrary. Learn more at www.bizlibrary.com (http://www.bizlibrary.com/).

Contact
BizLibrary
***@bizlibrary.com
End
Source:
Email:***@bizlibrary.com Email Verified
Tags:Employee Training, Content Library, microLearning
Industry:Human resources
Location:Chesterfield - Missouri - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
BizLibrary News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Feb 03, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share