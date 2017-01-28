News By Tag
The Ken Blanchard Companies® Is Named Top 20 Leadership Training Company
TrainingIndustry.com Selects Blanchard® for the Top 20 Leadership Training Companies List for the Eighth Year in a Row
"We received a record number of applications for the Top Leadership Training Companies list," said Ken Taylor, president, Training Industry, Inc. "The companies selected for the 2017 Top 20 Leadership Training List are meeting ever-evolving leadership development needs, including the importance of communication and coaching in the workplace, with an increased focus on the impact and outcomes of their programs."
Selection to this year's Top 20 Leadership Training Companies List was based on the following criteria:
· Thought leadership and influence within the leadership-training industry
· Industry recognition and innovation
· Breadth of programs and range of audiences served
· Delivery methods offered
· Company size and growth potential
· Quality and number of clients
· Geographic reach
· Experience serving the market
"Everyone deserves to work for a great manager. The world's best managers are the key to building the most successful companies, and managers need good training to achieve that," said Scott Blanchard, principal, The Ken Blanchard Companies. "The work we do partnering with organizations around the world to help managers become more effective is very rewarding and we are honored to be recognized as one of the Top 20 Leadership Training Companies. It reflects the dedication of our clients to creating passionate, productive workplaces and the results they have achieved."
View the 2017 Top 20 Leadership Training Companies (http://www.trainingindustry.com/
About The Ken Blanchard Companies
The Ken Blanchard Companies is the global leader in management training. For more than 35 years, Blanchard has been creating the best managers in the world, training over 150,000 people each year. From the award-winning First-time Manager program—based on the best-selling business book, The New One Minute Manager®—to Situational Leadership® II, the most widely taught leadership model in the world, Blanchard is the provider of choice of Fortune 500 companies as well as small to medium businesses, governments, and educational and nonprofit organizations.
About Training Industry, Inc.
Training Industry spotlights the latest news, articles, case studies, and best practices within the training industry, and publishes annual Top 20 and Watch List reports covering many sectors of interest to the corporate training function. Our focus is on helping dedicated businesses and training professionals get the information, insight, and tools needed to more effectively manage the business of learning.
