Drew Chicone of Salty Fly Tying Joins G Loomis as a Pro Ambassador
Drew Chicone, Fly Designer, Author, Outdoor Writer, Materials Expert and creator of www.saltyflytying.com has joined the G Loomis family as a fly and conventional tackle Pro Ambassador.
About Drew Chicone
Drew Chicone is an author, award-winning outdoor writer & fly designer, photographer, lecturer, and materials expert, whose passion for teaching the art of fly tying has inspired numerous how-to articles, books and detailed instructional guides. He has lived and breathed the sport since he was tall enough to sit at the vise, and his fly creations are well known and in high demand among saltwater anglers and guides across the globe.
Drew has been a FFF Certified Casting Instructor, and commercial fly tier for more than a decade. His patterns are sold in quality fly shops and have appeared in US and international publications.
In 2012, Drew partnered with Stackpole books to publish; "Feather Brain - Developing, Testing & Improving Saltwater Fly Patterns." Other Chicone titles include; "Redfish Flies", "Snook Flies", "Essential Bonefish Flies – Andros", and "Essential Permit Patterns".
He is the winner of the 2016 IFTD Best in Show, Salt Water Fly Pattern award, and the 2014 IFTD Iron Fly.
Drew is the creator of Salty Fly Tying, co-creator of Strip Strike University a contributing writer for Patagonia, and a member of the Outdoor Writers Association of America and numerous pro teams.
About G Loomis
G.Loomis is a high tech graphite rod manufacturer located near the confluence of the Lewis and Columbia Rivers in Woodland, Washington. Incorporated in 1982, the company began operations building G.Loomis brand graphite rod blanks for the custom rod market as well as private-label rod blanks for companies to sell finished rods under their brand names.
The first blanks were made of a material known in the industry as "regular" graphite. In 1984 G.LOOMIS introduced the next level of performance with IM6 graphite blanks and in 1985 entered the production rod market, with a full line of both regular graphite and IM6 rods and blanks. Proving you could build a rod equal in strength to "regular" graphite, yet weighing as much as 20% less, this new technology led our fledgling company to the high performance reputation it enjoys today. In 1986 we took graphite blank technology to an even higher level with dynamic new material called IMX and in 1993 developed our often copied, but never duplicated GLX technology, creating the lightest, most sensitive rods on the market at that time. GLX was the first material designed expressly for a fishing rod application and has maintained its state-of-the-
In May of 1996, Shimano American Corporation purchased G.Loomis and began to create a dynamic stable of brands including Power Pro super-braid fishing line, Pearl Izumi high-tech running shoes & apparel, and of course, Shimano reels and rods.
G.LOOMIS has a knowledgeable staff that provides valuable input based on many years of fishing experience, with a passion for the difference between a good rod and a great rod. Proprietary custom-built equipment with precise tolerances & capabilities and production employees with a passion to make the very best, are the heart and soul of the company!
In 2011, G.Loomis developed and introduced a dynamic new rod series, based on Nano-resin technology that allowed us to use the highest modulus graphite we've ever used in a blank. The result is the new and exciting NRX graphite rods for bass and fly fishing. These rods are as much as 20% lighter than the infamous GLX and as much as 20% stronger. They are insanely sensitive and have raised the bar for the entire rod industry. Winning the prestigious Best of Show awards for the both rod and the overall category at the 2010 ICAST industry trade show, the Best of Show for the international EFTTEX Show and Field & Stream's 2011 Editor's Choice, NRX cements G.Loomis' position as leader in graphite rod technology!
The firm employs about 100 people, with one goal in mind… to provide serious anglers, worldwide, with the finest fishing tools available anywhere. Their mission… TO MAKE EVERY DAY YOU SPEND ON THE WATER MEMORABLE!
Today, G.LOOMIS offers more than 700 rod models. It's a "dream come true" for G.Loomis and a windfall for serious anglers all over the world.
