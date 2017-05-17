News By Tag
Drew Chicone of Salty Fly Tying Joins The Williams Knife Co. Family of Ambassadors
Drew Chicone, Author, Fly Designer, Outdoor Writer, Materials Expert and creator of www.saltyflytying.com has joined the Williams Knife Co. family as a hunting & fishing ambassador.
About Drew Chicone
Drew Chicone is an author, award-winning outdoor writer & fly designer, photographer, lecturer, and materials expert, whose passion for teaching the art of fly tying has inspired numerous how-to articles, books and detailed instructional guides. He has lived and breathed the sport since he was tall enough to sit at the vise, and his fly creations are well known and in high demand among saltwater anglers and guides across the globe.
Drew has been a FFF Certified Casting Instructor, and commercial fly tier for more than a decade. His patterns are sold in quality fly shops and have appeared in US and international publications.
In 2012, Drew partnered with Stackpole books to publish; "Feather Brain - Developing, Testing & Improving Saltwater Fly Patterns." Other Chicone titles include; "Redfish Flies", "Snook Flies", "Essential Bonefish Flies – Andros", and "Essential Permit Patterns".
He is the winner of the 2016 IFTD Best in Show, Salt Water Fly Pattern award, and the 2014 IFTD Iron Fly.
Drew is the creator of Salty Fly Tying, co-creator of Strip Strike University a contributing writer for Patagonia, and a member of the Outdoor Writers Association of America and numerous pro teams.
Drew is the creator of Salty Fly Tying, co-creator of Strip Strike University, contributing writer for Patagonia, and a member of the Outdoor Writers Association of America as well as numerous pro teams. He is a popular speaker and frequently hosts destination schools/fishing adventures anywhere saltwater species can be found. For more info on Drew you can visit his Wikipedia page. For more his latest works visit Articles & Appearances or his website and blog at www.saltyflyting.com. For product reviews, tip, tricks and more, feel free to subscribe to the Monthly Newsletter "The Salty Fly Tying Chronicle" or join Salty Fly Tying on Facebook, Pinterest, or Instagram.
About Chris Williams & Williams Knife Co.
When someone first puts a Williams Knife in their hand, you know they are holding something special. It can be seen in their face and heard in their voice. It's something so unique and beautiful that very few luxury products can replicate. It's not just the unique blade designs or the special wooden handles on the Legacy knives. It's knowing that these knives are something worthy of being cherished and handed down for generations.
Chris's first big break came when he was out gathering oysters one afternoon near the mouth of the Edisto River. Chris had a little knife with him that he had made and he stopped to enjoy a few of the clean clusters he had just picked from the marsh. As he dug into the back of one of the oysters, it dawned on him that there was really not a knife was made just for tackling the unique cluster oysters he gathered along the South Carolina coast. So, when he got home, he began to draw some blades on a piece of graph paper. Those first drawings were the seed to what would become the knife that made Williams Knife Company famous, the aptly named, Edisto Oyster Knife. The tip of the Edisto is more pointed than a standard oyster knife, and the blade much thicker and robust than ordinary oyster knives, perfect for prying into the backs of the clumps and digging into the small hinges. The blade flares out at the middle making it easier to spread the oyster wide as you open it. It's both ingenious and beautiful at the same time.
For more info on Chris and his beautiful knives, please visit us at http://www.williamsknife.com
