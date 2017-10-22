News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
The American Museum of Fly Fishing welcomes Drew Chicone as an Ambassador
The American Museum of Fly Fishing announced today that Drew Chicone, Fly Designer, Author, Outdoor Writer, Materials Expert and creator of www.saltyflytying.com has joined its Ambassador Program.
Drew Chicone is an author, award-winning outdoor writer & fly designer, photographer, lecturer, and materials expert, whose passion for teaching the art of fly tying has inspired numerous how-to articles, books and detailed instructional guides. He has lived and breathed the sport since he was tall enough to sit at the vise, and his fly creations are well known and in high demand among saltwater anglers and guides across the globe.
Drew has been a FFF Certified Casting Instructor, and commercial fly tier for more than a decade. He is a designer for Umpqua Feather Merchants and is patterns are sold in quality fly shops and have appeared in US and international publications. He is the winner of the 2016 and 2017 International Fly Tackle Dealer Best in Show Saltwater Fly Pattern Award.
Drew partnered with Wild River Press books to publish 3 new titles; "Top Saltwater Flies - Bonefish", "Top Saltwater Flies - Tarpon" and "Top Saltwater Flies - Permit" The 3 hardcover book set is available for sale at www.topsaltwaterflies.com.
Other Chicone titles include Feather Brain: Developing, Testing, Improving Saltwater Fly Patterns (2013), Baby Tarpon Flies (2017), Redfish Flies (2014), Snook Flies (2013), Essential Bonefish Flies: Andros (2013) and Essential Permit Patterns (2013).
In addition to his ongoing work as an educator, Drew ties premium saltwater flies for sale through his company Salty Fly Tying. He is the co-founder of Strip Strike University and frequently hosts destination schools and fishing adventures anywhere saltwater species swim. For more information about Drew, his latest works and hosted trips, visit www.saltyflytying.com. Chicone lives in Fort Myers, Florida with his wife Susan and their daughter Lucy.
"We are so excited to welcome Drew to our Ambassador Program," said Peter Nardini, Communications Coordinator at the American Museum of Fly Fishing. "His diverse set of talents brings an exciting element to our team of industry experts. Beyond his incredible fly tying ability, his contagious enthusiasm and knowledge of the sport are evident within only minutes of speaking with him. He has a unique ability to communicate the history of our sport well and with a passion that will help us position the museum better for the future."
About the American Museum of Fly Fishing:
The American Museum of Fly Fishing is the steward of the history, traditions, and practices of the sport of fly-fishing and promotes the conservation of its waters. The Museum collects, preserves, exhibits, studies, and interprets the artifacts, art, and literature of the sport and, through a variety of outreach platforms, uses these resources to engage, educate, and benefit all. The Museum fulfills this mission through our public programs (including exhibitions, gallery programs, lectures, special events, and presentations)
The Ambassador Program is an outreach program established in 2012 to augment Museum membership nationwide and to raise awareness of the Museum, its mission, and its programs. As the program grows the Museum hopes to establish ambassadors across the country to better connect with large and small fly-fishing communities nationwide. Our goal is to establish eight districts across the U.S. and assign at least one ambassador to each district to more efficiently optimize membership development and growth. The Museum seeks ambassador candidates who embody our mission, reflect our initiatives, and inspire the sport of fly fishing. If you or someone you know would make a great candidate based on knowledge, experience, expertise, and industry alliances please e-mail pnardini@amff.org.
For more information about the Museum and its ambassador program please visit our website http://www.amff.org or connect with us on Facebook (https://www.facebook.com/
Media Contact
Peter Nardini
Communications Coordinator
802-362-3300 ext. 207
***@amff.org
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse