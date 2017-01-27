 
Beachfronts Travel Qualifies as Member of Destination Wedding & Honeymoon Specialists Association

DWHSA Represents North America's Premier Wedding/Honeymoon Travel Consultants
 
 
IMG_6047
MAMARONECK, N.Y. - Feb. 2, 2017 - PRLog -- "Super Agent,"Jamie Mussolini, the founder of Beachfronts Travel, qualified today as a member of the Destination Wedding & Honeymoon Specialists Association (DWHSA), North America's largest trade organization representing professional wedding/honeymoon travel consultants.

The relationship begins with "hand holding" her brides down the aisle of sand to jet setting them off on a once in a lifetime honeymoon experience.  Not to mention she has given "bridal concierge" services and coordinated all their guests to attend this important day.

Jamie won approval to join DWHSA based on her experience and expertise serving clients in this niche, from engaged couples and their guests with destination weddings and honeymoons to singles and married couples planning vow renewals, babymoons, familymoons, and other romantic getaways.

"DWHSA recognizes Jamie for her professional focus on serving wedding and honeymoon travelers," DWHSA Executive Director Lisa Sheldon said. "She has joined an elite group of U.S. and Canadian travel consultants who represent the best sources of advice and ideas for brides, couples, and their guests seeking their romantic trips of a lifetime." She submitted extensive details about her business - including travel industry references - to qualify as a DWHSA member.

ABOUT DWHSA

Founded in February 2013, the Destination Wedding & Honeymoon Specialists Association (DWHSA) is the largest trade organization in North America representing professional travel counselors in the wedding, honeymoon, and romantic travel segment.

Visit http://www.beachfrontstravel.com for details to start planning your big day.

