 
News By Tag
* Super Bowl
* Chicken Wings
* Football
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Food
* More Industries...
News By Place
* West Palm Beach
  Florida
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





February 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
1
January 2017
313029282726


What's the Best Dip For Your Chicken Wings? Ranch or Bleu Cheese?

In Honor of The Big Game this Weekend, Hurricane Grill & Wings Asks Football Fans the Age-Old Question
 
 
Bleu Cheese or Ranch?
Bleu Cheese or Ranch?
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Super Bowl
Chicken Wings
Football

Industry:
Food

Location:
West Palm Beach - Florida - US

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. - Feb. 1, 2017 - PRLog -- The National Chicken Council estimates more than xxx thousand wings will be eating during Super Bowl Weekend 2017. So the team at Hurricane Grill & Wings (http://www.hurricanewings.com/), a beach-themed full service restaurant franchise, had to ask: "What's the best dip for your chicken wings? Ranch or Bleu Cheese?" And boy, did Hurricane Grill & Wings fans respond!

More than 2,650 Hurricane Grill & Wings fans responded to a Facebook-hosted survey between January 23 and February 1, 2017 that asked participants to choose their favorite dipping sauce between traditional favorite Bleu Cheese and newcomer Ranch. It was a super close contest, but with a final vote of 52% to 48%, Ranch was the winner!

Final results:

Ranch: 1,390 (52%)

Bleu: 1,272 (48%)

Total: 2,662

All participants in the vote were automatically entered for their chance to win takeout from Hurricane Grill & Wings for the big game on Sunday, February 5, 2017. The winner will be notified this week.

About Hurricane Grill & Wings
With over 80 restaurants open or under construction in 16 states and 5 European countries that include Austria, Germany, Italy, Poland and Switzerland, Florida-based Hurricane Grill & Wings® is known for its jumbo, fresh wings, more than 35 signature sauces and rubs and tropical, laid-back vibe. Named by USA Today as one of "10 Great Places to Wing It," selected as one of the "Future 50" by Restaurant Business and as one of Franchise Times "Top 40 Fast and Serious," Hurricane Grill & Wings' menu includes crave-able Hurricane's Garlic & Parm fries, tasty salads, seafood entrees and fresh ½ pound burgers. The brand's signature Rum Bar with over 21 premium rums leads its tropical drinks menu, along with a wide selection of craft beers and wines. The original Hurricane Grill & Wings opened in Fort Pierce, Fla., in 1995 and has expanded to locations in Alabama, Arizona, California, Colorado, Georgia, Iowa, Louisiana, Maryland, Minnesota, New York, North Carolina, Tennessee and Texas, as well as an international restaurant in Italy. There are additional restaurants planned both domestically and internationally. For more information, visit www.hurricanewings.com. 

Contact
Melissa Perlman
BlueIvy Communications
***@blueivycommunications.com
End
Source:Hurricane Grill & Wings
Email:***@blueivycommunications.com Email Verified
Tags:Super Bowl, Chicken Wings, Football
Industry:Food
Location:West Palm Beach - Florida - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
BlueIvyCommunications PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Feb 01, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share