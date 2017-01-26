News By Tag
What's the Best Dip For Your Chicken Wings? Ranch or Bleu Cheese?
In Honor of The Big Game this Weekend, Hurricane Grill & Wings Asks Football Fans the Age-Old Question
More than 2,650 Hurricane Grill & Wings fans responded to a Facebook-hosted survey between January 23 and February 1, 2017 that asked participants to choose their favorite dipping sauce between traditional favorite Bleu Cheese and newcomer Ranch. It was a super close contest, but with a final vote of 52% to 48%, Ranch was the winner!
Final results:
Ranch: 1,390 (52%)
Bleu: 1,272 (48%)
Total: 2,662
All participants in the vote were automatically entered for their chance to win takeout from Hurricane Grill & Wings for the big game on Sunday, February 5, 2017. The winner will be notified this week.
About Hurricane Grill & Wings
With over 80 restaurants open or under construction in 16 states and 5 European countries that include Austria, Germany, Italy, Poland and Switzerland, Florida-based Hurricane Grill & Wings® is known for its jumbo, fresh wings, more than 35 signature sauces and rubs and tropical, laid-back vibe. Named by USA Today as one of "10 Great Places to Wing It," selected as one of the "Future 50" by Restaurant Business and as one of Franchise Times "Top 40 Fast and Serious," Hurricane Grill & Wings' menu includes crave-able Hurricane's Garlic & Parm fries, tasty salads, seafood entrees and fresh ½ pound burgers. The brand's signature Rum Bar with over 21 premium rums leads its tropical drinks menu, along with a wide selection of craft beers and wines. The original Hurricane Grill & Wings opened in Fort Pierce, Fla., in 1995 and has expanded to locations in Alabama, Arizona, California, Colorado, Georgia, Iowa, Louisiana, Maryland, Minnesota, New York, North Carolina, Tennessee and Texas, as well as an international restaurant in Italy. There are additional restaurants planned both domestically and internationally. For more information, visit www.hurricanewings.com.
Contact
Melissa Perlman
BlueIvy Communications
***@blueivycommunications.com
