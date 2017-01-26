 
News By Tag
* Weight Loss
* Burn Fat
* Increase Metabolism
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Health
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Miramar
  Florida
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





February 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
1
January 2017
313029282726

Metabolism Boosting Supplement Just Released by Top Secret Nutrition

A Giant Step Forward in the Weight-Loss Supplementation Space
 
 
Fireball Liquid L-Carnitine
Fireball Liquid L-Carnitine
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Weight Loss
Burn Fat
Increase Metabolism

Industry:
Health

Location:
Miramar - Florida - US

Subject:
Products

MIRAMAR, Fla. - Feb. 1, 2017 - PRLog -- Top Secret Nutrition has been a leader in the development of weight loss supplements for years and now has just released a dieting game changer called Fireball.  Why is this a game changer? Because just by taking the supplement, you will burn more calories.1

Too good to be true?  Nope.

What's the secret?  It's called Brown Fat.  Brown fat is the good fat, it actually creates heat by consuming the bad white fat, through a process called thermogenesis.  The key is stimulating brown fat, and that is exactly what Fireball does.  With one serving you will feel the heat and you will know your body is burning fat.  Fireball is a stimulant free scientifically designed weight management supplement to kick start, fire up and turbocharge the dieting process. Many people like taking Fireball before going to the gym because it makes them sweat more and they know they are burning calories. The testimonials are flying in from people losing weight faster and easier than they ever have.

It gets better:

Not only does Fireball stimulate brown fat to burn white fat and create heat (thermogenesis), it also helps convert white fat into beige fat, a hybrid fat cell that now burns calories instead of storing calories. In addition to all of this, the main ingredient in Fireball has been studied and confirmed to target belly fat.1,2,3 This means a net boost in resting metabolism resulting in more calories burned on a daily basis.

Combine Fireball with a sensible meal plan and exercise and you have an incredible formula for weight loss success.

About Top Secret Nutrition

Located in Miramar, Florida, Top Secret Nutrition was founded in 2011 with the goal of creating a true lifestyle supplements brand in a category overcrowded with workout-centric brands.  Every TS product is manufactured in US laboratories with Good Manufacturing Practices certification.

Fireball Liquid L-Carnitine can be purchased at many high quality brick and mortar and e-commerce stores served by our distributors, Europa Sports and Select Nutrition. It can also be purchased on Amazon.com, Bodybuilding.com and MuscleandStrength.com.  More information is available on the company website www.topsecretnutrition.com (https://www.topsecretnutrition.com/product/fireball-l-car...).  TSN can also be followed through:

https://www.facebook.com/topsecretnutrition/

https://twitter.com/TopSecretNutri

https://www.instagram.com/topsecretnutrition/

https://www.linkedin.com/company-beta/1625368/

For additional information please contact: Tom Richardson at 9544969600 or via email at tom@topsecretnutrition.com

References:

1.       Daily ingestion of grains of paradise (Aframomum melegueta) extract increases whole-body energy expenditure and decreases visceral fat in humans. J Nutr Sci Vitaminol (Tokyo). (https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed/24759256) 2014;60(1):22-7.

2.       Brown and Beige Fat: Molecular Parts of a Thermogenic Machine Diabetes 2015 Jul; 64(7): 2346-2351. https://doi.org/10.2337/db15-0318

3.       Brown Fat and Browning for the Treatment of Obesity and Related Metabolic Disorders

Diabetes Metab J (https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC4768046/). 2016 Feb; 40(1): 12–21.

Contact
Top Secret Nutrition
Tom Richardson
9544969600
***@topsecretnutrition.com
End
Source:Top Secret Nutrition
Email:***@topsecretnutrition.com
Posted By:***@topsecretnutrition.com Email Verified
Tags:Weight Loss, Burn Fat, Increase Metabolism
Industry:Health
Location:Miramar - Florida - United States
Subject:Products
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Feb 01, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share