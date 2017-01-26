News By Tag
Expanding Expertise: DCG Software Value, The Spitfire Group Adds Andrea Kupfer as CMO
Building on the momentum of recent merger, the newly formed company hires Kupfer, former CEO of marketing consulting firm
The hire comes shortly after the two companies announced its merger in early 2017 and is a strategic addition to the newly formed organization. As mid- to large-scale enterprises continuously face software development challenges as they add and integrate new functionality, the new mission of the combined organization is to ease the path for clients by enabling them to maximize the business value from software development investments.
"Our focus is on relentlessly providing our clients the expertise and ability to place value on their software investments as well as to help our clients reach their software development goals. In our newly combined organization, Kupfer is a key addition in helping expand our offerings to untapped markets," said Michael D. Harris, CEO of DCG Software Value and The Spitfire Group.
Kupfer joins the company with more than 20 years of brand, digital, email and strategic marketing expertise. Previously, she led a successful marketing consulting firm focused on healthcare technology, financial services, mobile technology and the publishing industry. Prior to consulting, Kupfer spent 15 years in the B-to-B publishing industry working in technology and financial services industries.
"I'm thrilled to be joining cutting-edge technology teams, focused on delivering the most value for clients," said Kupfer. "One important lesson I've learned over my career is to work with teams that value integrity, a focus on results and high-level customer service. DCG Software Value and The Spitfire Group are both examples of organizations who pride themselves on providing the best possible solutions for their clients."
About DCG Software Value
DCG Software Value is a global provider of high-value software development services in the areas of Function Point Analysis, Software Value, and Software Estimation. Since 1994, companies of all sizes have relied on DCG to measure and maximize the flow of software development value to foster improved decision making and resource management and to quantifiably impact their bottom line. DCG maintains corporate offices in the U.S. and U.K. For more information, visit www.softwarevalue.com.
About The Spitfire Group
Founded in 2004, The Spitfire Group is a business-oriented technology-consulting firm headquartered in Denver, Colorado. The Spitfire Group delivers technology architecture assessments, development and integration services, project management, and leadership training. Spitfire specializes in working on custom development projects and working on the difficult projects that are mission critical to business success. For more information, visit www.spitfiregroup.com.
Contact
Andrea Kupfer
***@spitfiregroup.com
