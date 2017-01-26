 
Brentano Introduces Spring 2017 Collection

The Ceramic collection transforms one form of functional art to another: Textiles
 
 
Brentano_Meiping 2304
CHICAGO - Feb. 1, 2017 - PRLog -- Inspired by one of the earliest art forms known to mankind, the Ceramic collection transforms earthenware – from all centuries – into a two-dimensional textile form.  In a unique, innovative assortment of color, texture, design and durability, the 16 patterns strengthen Brentano's artistic expression of beauty and performance.

The heart of the collection includes four coordinating patterns - an intricate large-scale textile (Meiping), a small-scale upholstery (Zen), a luxurious velvet (Eloquence) and a FR drapery (Arabesque). Drawing inspiration from the exquisite celadon works produced during the Song Dynasty, Design Director Iris Wang created a series of textiles that define functional art.   Introducing daring new textures and innovative color combinations the new collection is clearly quite extraordinary.

About Brentano:

The Brentano Design studio, led by Iris Wang, celebrated 25 years in 2015. The textile house has grown from a modest eight patterns in 1990 into an international source for polyurethane faux leather, outdoor, Crypton, Nano-Tex and GreenShield-finished, eco-friendly and fire retardant products. The carefully curated line reflects Iris' lifelong study of fine art, nature and Asian philosophy in beautiful, high-performing solutions for the contract, hospitality, healthcare and residential markets. Please visit brentanofabrics.com for more information.
