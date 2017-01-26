News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Brentano Introduces Spring 2017 Collection
The Ceramic collection transforms one form of functional art to another: Textiles
The heart of the collection includes four coordinating patterns - an intricate large-scale textile (Meiping), a small-scale upholstery (Zen), a luxurious velvet (Eloquence) and a FR drapery (Arabesque). Drawing inspiration from the exquisite celadon works produced during the Song Dynasty, Design Director Iris Wang created a series of textiles that define functional art. Introducing daring new textures and innovative color combinations the new collection is clearly quite extraordinary.
About Brentano:
The Brentano Design studio, led by Iris Wang, celebrated 25 years in 2015. The textile house has grown from a modest eight patterns in 1990 into an international source for polyurethane faux leather, outdoor, Crypton, Nano-Tex and GreenShield-
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse