Brentano Introduces Spring 2017 Collection

-- Inspired by one of the earliest art forms known to mankind, the Ceramic collection transforms earthenware – from all centuries – into a two-dimensional textile form. In a unique, innovative assortment of color, texture, design and durability, the 16 patterns strengthen Brentano's artistic expression of beauty and performance.The heart of the collection includes four coordinating patterns - an intricate large-scale textile (), a small-scale upholstery (), a luxurious velvet () and a FR drapery (). Drawing inspiration from the exquisite celadon works produced during the Song Dynasty, Design Director Iris Wang created a series of textiles that define functional art. Introducing daring new textures and innovative color combinations the new collection is clearly quite extraordinary.The Brentano Design studio, led by Iris Wang, celebrated 25 years in 2015. The textile house has grown from a modest eight patterns in 1990 into an international source for polyurethane faux leather, outdoor, Crypton, Nano-Tex and GreenShield-finished, eco-friendly and fire retardant products. The carefully curated line reflects Iris' lifelong study of fine art, nature and Asian philosophy in beautiful, high-performing solutions for the contract, hospitality, healthcare and residential markets. Please visit brentanofabrics.com for more information.