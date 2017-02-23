 
News By Tag
* Brentano Fabrics
* Outdoor Fabrics
* Iris Wang
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Textile
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Chicago
  Illinois
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





March 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
1
February 2017
282726252423


Spring Kicks Off With Brentano's Indoor/Outdoor Textiles

Performance fabrics Glaze and Raku join the spring 2017 Ceramic collection
 
 
Brentano_Raku_Glaze
Brentano_Raku_Glaze
CHICAGO - March 1, 2017 - PRLog -- Two new indoor/outdoor performance fabrics, Glaze and Raku, join Brentano's spring 2017 Ceramic collection.  The collection - inspired by the artistic nature of brush strokes on pottery, cracked glaze surfaces and primal firing techniques - transforms one form of functional art to another; textiles.

Embracing the rustic characteristics of hand-thrown pottery, Glaze and Raku combine design with durability. The indoor/outdoor 54" upholstery fabrics are constructed with Sunbrella® Contract solution-dyed acrylic and solution-dyed  polyester for an abrasion resistance passing 100,000 double rubs (Wyzenbeek, Cotton Duck). Joining  Brentano's Green label with an ACT Facts Silver certification, both textiles also offer stain resistance and bleach cleanability for a wide range of applications.  Created to coordinate, Glaze and Raku propose eight innovative color combinations, from warm and cool neutrals to electric, bold hues.

About Brentano:

The Brentano Design studio, led by Iris Wang, celebrated 25 years in 2015. The textile house has grown from a modest eight patterns in 1990 into an international source for polyurethane faux leather, outdoor, Crypton, Nano-Tex and GreenShield-finished, eco-friendly and fire retardant products. The carefully curated line reflects Iris' lifelong study of fine art, nature and Asian philosophy in beautiful, high-performing solutions for the contract, hospitality, healthcare and residential markets. Please visit brentanofabrics.com for more information.

End
Source:Brentano
Email:***@brentanofabrics.com Email Verified
Tags:Brentano Fabrics, Outdoor Fabrics, Iris Wang
Industry:Textile
Location:Chicago - Illinois - United States
Subject:Products
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Brentano, Inc. PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Mar 01, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share