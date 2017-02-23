News By Tag
Spring Kicks Off With Brentano's Indoor/Outdoor Textiles
Performance fabrics Glaze and Raku join the spring 2017 Ceramic collection
Embracing the rustic characteristics of hand-thrown pottery, Glaze and Raku combine design with durability. The indoor/outdoor 54" upholstery fabrics are constructed with Sunbrella® Contract solution-dyed acrylic and solution-dyed polyester for an abrasion resistance passing 100,000 double rubs (Wyzenbeek, Cotton Duck). Joining Brentano's Green label with an ACT Facts Silver certification, both textiles also offer stain resistance and bleach cleanability for a wide range of applications. Created to coordinate, Glaze and Raku propose eight innovative color combinations, from warm and cool neutrals to electric, bold hues.
About Brentano:
The Brentano Design studio, led by Iris Wang, celebrated 25 years in 2015. The textile house has grown from a modest eight patterns in 1990 into an international source for polyurethane faux leather, outdoor, Crypton, Nano-Tex and GreenShield-
