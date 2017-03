Spring Kicks Off With Brentano's Indoor/Outdoor Textiles

Performance fabrics Glaze and Raku join the spring 2017 Ceramic collection

-- Two new indoor/outdoor performance fabrics,and, join Brentano's spring 2017 Ceramic collection. The collection - inspired by the artistic nature of brush strokes on pottery, cracked glaze surfaces and primal firing techniques - transforms one form of functional art to another; textiles.Embracing the rustic characteristics of hand-thrown pottery, Glaze and Raku combine design with durability. The indoor/outdoor 54" upholstery fabrics are constructed with Sunbrella® Contract solution-dyed acrylic and solution-dyed polyester for an abrasion resistance passing 100,000 double rubs (Wyzenbeek, Cotton Duck). Joining Brentano's Green label with an ACT Facts Silver certification, both textiles also offer stain resistance and bleach cleanability for a wide range of applications. Created to coordinate, Glaze and Raku propose eight innovative color combinations, from warm and cool neutrals to electric, bold hues.The Brentano Design studio, led by Iris Wang, celebrated 25 years in 2015. The textile house has grown from a modest eight patterns in 1990 into an international source for polyurethane faux leather, outdoor, Crypton, Nano-Tex and GreenShield-finished, eco-friendly and fire retardant products. The carefully curated line reflects Iris' lifelong study of fine art, nature and Asian philosophy in beautiful, high-performing solutions for the contract, hospitality, healthcare and residential markets. Please visit brentanofabrics.com for more information.