 
News By Tag
* Freedom Award
* Department Of Defense
* National Guard and Reserve
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Human resources
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Washington
  District of Columbia
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





February 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
1
January 2017
313029282726

Guard, Reserve troops salute employers for ardent support

3,064 nominations received for 2017 Secretary of Defense Employer Support Freedom Award
 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Freedom Award
Department Of Defense
National Guard and Reserve

Industry:
Human resources

Location:
Washington - District of Columbia - US

WASHINGTON - Feb. 1, 2017 - PRLog -- A Reservist's Kansas employer gave him more than three months of paid leave to help him prepare for deployment and handle a family medical emergency before his departure.

In Tennessee, a Reservist's civilian team leader bought and delivered hundreds of dollars in frozen steaks to his employee's family to help them out during his deployment.

A company in North Carolina shared a National Guardsman's daily updates directly with all of its employees, giving the organization a better understanding of the challenges Service members face while deployed.

These highlights illustrate efforts by just a few of the employers that Guardsmen and Reservists nominated for the Department of Defense's highest employer award, the Secretary of Defense Employer Support Freedom Award. This year's nominees represent large and small employers from almost every industry, including health, transportation, hospitality, entertainment, banking, service and security, as well as from state and local governments. ESGR received nominations for employers in all 50 states, Guam-CNMI, Puerto Rico, the U.S. Virgin Islands and the District of Columbia.

Check out this year's complete list of nominees at:  http://www.freedomaward.mil/media/press-releases/itemid/7...

History of the Freedom Award

·     The Freedom Award began in 1996 by the Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve to draw attention to support from the employer community.

·     To date, only 235 employers have received the award.

·     More than 17,000 nominations received since 2011.

For more information about the Freedom Award and this year's recipients, visit www.FreedomAward.mil. To learn more about ESGR, visit www.ESGR.mil.

Contact
MAJ Chris Mitchell
***@mail.mil
End
Source:Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve
Email:***@mail.mil Email Verified
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
ESGR PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Feb 01, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share