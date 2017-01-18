 
Defense Department Recognizes Outstanding Family Programs

Seven Reserve Component units receive awards at Pentagon ceremony
 
 
WASHINGTON - Jan. 24, 2017 - PRLog -- Mr. Matthew Dubois, Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense for Reserve Integration will host the 2016 Department of Defense Reserve Family Readiness Awards presentation at 10:00 a.m., Friday, March 24, 2017, at the Pentagon Hall of Heroes.

The award recognizes the National Guard and Reserve units, one from each of the seven Reserve Components, with the very best programs to support their military families.  Representatives from each of the winning units will be in attendance and receive a commemorative plaque and framed certificate from Mr. Dubois.  Each unit will also receive a certificate of recognition and award from the Military Officers Association of America.

This year's winners are:

·         Army National Guard - 155th Engineer Company (Vertical), Rapid City, SD; Unit Commander:  CPT David Dodson

·         Army Reserve - 461st Engineer Company, Fargo, ND; Unit Commander:  CPT Richard Osterberg

·         Marine Corps Reserve - Marine Air Control Group 48, 4th Marine Aircraft Wing, Great Lakes, IL; Unit Commander:  Col Paul Weaver

·         Navy Reserve - Navy Operational Support Center San Jose, San Jose, CA; Unit Commander:  CDR Amy Hunt

·         Air National Guard - 123rd Airlift Wing, Louisville, KY; Unit Commander:  Col David Mounkes

·         Air Force Reserve - 434th Air Refueling Wing, Grissom Air Reserve Base, IN; Unit Commander:  Col Lorenza Shaw

·         Coast Guard Reserve - Port Security Unit 307, Clearwater, FL; Unit Commander:  CDR Eric Bernstein

The Department of Defense Reserve Family Readiness Awards program was established in 2000 to recognize the top unit in each of the Reserve Components.  Family readiness programs are a vital link in the support networks for Reserve Component families and are particularly important as our Nation relies on National Guard and Reserve members to support and serve in critical missions worldwide.  Family readiness has proven to be a key component of mission readiness, and robust family readiness programs enhance the ability to sustain and deploy National Guard and Reserve units.

You can learn more about the the Guard and Reserve Support Network at https://guardreserves.com/about.

Source:Department of Defense
Click to Share