News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Harris Seeds' new website provides plant growers with an optimized online shopping experience
Rochester, NY-based supplier of vegetable seeds, flower seeds and horticultural supplies unveils new logo
The redesigned website at www.harrisseeds.com is optimized for browsing on any screen size or device, including smartphones. It features information on the latest plant varieties and new products, a resource library for growers, special offers and links to customer favorites.
Through its new website, Harris Seeds is making it easier for farmers and greenhouse operators to select plant varieties that are best suited for their specific growing conditions. The website's resource library provides detailed information on the best practices for planting and cultivating many different types of vegetables, fruit plants and flowers – including soil preparation, spacing, watering and post-harvest handling. There are also reference charts, video tutorials and even printable signs that growers can use to display their goods at farmers' markets and roadside stands.
The introduction of the new logo coincides with a revitalization of the Harris Seeds brand with a focus on meeting the needs of growers.
"We are really excited about our new website and all that it will bring to our customers," said Harris Seeds President and CEO Ken Wasnock. "It's dynamic and innovative, and chock full of the products and information that will allow our grower customers to be successful in their businesses. We strived to have the website and our new logo reflect both the company's longstanding legacy, and our commitment to present and future generations of growers and farmers."
Visitors to the website can request Harris Seeds' catalogs, which are produced annually and seasonally, view their digital catalogs, and sign up for the company's emails to receive special offers, growing tips and new product announcements.
Rochester, N.Y.-based Harris Seeds, founded in 1879, is a leading provider of vegetables, ornamentals and horticultural supplies for professional growers, farmers and greenhouses throughout the United States. Harris Seeds' GardenTrends division serves the unique needs of home gardening customers.
Harris Seeds is on Facebook at facebook.com/
Contact
Harris Seeds
***@harrisseeds.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse