June 2017





June 2017
MoSuSaFrThWeTu
19181716151413

Harris Seeds Launches a New Blog for Vegetable & Flower Growers

Harris Seeds has launched a new blog, "From the Ground Up" to provide helpful growing advice, cultural tips and techniques as well as inspiration for vegetable and flower growers, operators of farms, roadside stands, greenhouses and farmers markets.
 
 
ROCHESTER, N.Y. - June 19, 2017 - PRLog -- Harris Seeds has launched a new blog, "From the Ground Up"  to provide helpful growing advice, cultural tips and techniques as well as inspiration for vegetable and flower growers, operators of farms, roadside stands, greenhouses and farmers' markets. Its primary objective is to share valuable and relevant information to help every grower succeed in their business.

Harris Seeds has a diverse line of vegetable seeds and flower seeds, along with a robust offering of seed starting and growing supplies. The company has been in business for over 130 years and has a long tradition of supplying the best products to gardeners and growers. With a team of experienced and hardworking local growers as well as garden enthusiasts, their priceless expertise and knowledge shared through the blog allows the company to provide their customers with quality advice and up-to-date growing strategies. The team at Harris Seeds shares one common objective - a commitment to their customer's success.

Part of that commitment to success is providing the highest quality products from seeds and plants to supplies and accessories. Extensive trialing and testing inside their Rochester, NY facility aids in the process of choosing the best products for customers to achieve that success. Harris Seeds tests all of their seeds in their germination laboratory and they grow new and existing varietal selections in their trial gardens. Growers can find out more about these products through the blog.

Harris Seeds invites growers to visit their website to follow their blog and find inspiration, advice and much more.  To learn more about what Harris Seeds can offer and to subscribe to all blog related emails, visit https://www.harrisseeds.com/blogs/from-the-ground-up.
