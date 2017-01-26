 
News By Tag
* Website
* Wizard World
* Comic Con
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Entertainment
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Los Angeles
  California
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





February 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
1
January 2017
313029282726

Wizard World Relaunches WizardWorld.com Website With Upgraded Appearance, Functionality

Fresh Front Facing Look of Wizard World continues to signal a new day at the re-imagined event and entertainment company
 
 
WizardWorld.com redesign
WizardWorld.com redesign
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Website
* Wizard World
* Comic Con

Industry:
* Entertainment

Location:
* Los Angeles - California - US

LOS ANGELES - Feb. 1, 2017 - PRLog -- Wizard World (OTCBB:WIZD) today announced the relaunch of its website, www.wizardworld.com, with a fresh redesign providing users more relevant information on its nationwide tour of pop culture conventions and associated business units, in a highly intuitive and sleek format. The all-encompassing new look and feel is in line with the Wizard World brand's standing as a leader in the industry and the company's expansion into other areas of the entertainment world. The website was designed in partnership with and under the direction of Charles Bell of Tool Studios, a leader in creative custom solutions.

"Our website is the front facing look of the company and a critical component of how our fans discover and experience all that Wizard World has to offer," said John D. Maatta, Wizard World President & CEO. "That's why it is so important for us to have a professional, easily navigable site that highlights our shows and entertainment options, but that also has the ability to seamlessly include two very important and transcendent new Wizard World business units which will be announced in the coming days. Wizard World is shedding its old small-time skin and is aggressively moving into the vanguard of the pop culture event and entertainment space."

Maatta added: "Charles Bell's team at Tool Studios was instrumental in helping the Wizard World Team design an improved user experience that will allow us to better connect digitally with consumers. We are very proud to showcase Wizard World on the new site as we progress forward into new verticals."

On the refreshed wizardworld.com site, fans are able to more easily:

• purchase tickets and VIP packages for Wizard World Comic Con, SocialCon, Touring and related events across North America
• discover which celebrities, comic creators, hosts and other guests will attend shows
• find information and schedules of entertainment, special events, photo ops, autographs and other attractions at each convention

Wizard World Comic Con events bring together thousands of fans of all ages to celebrate the best in pop culture: movies, television, gaming, live entertainment, comics, sci-fi, graphic novels, toys, original art, collectibles, contests and more. The 2017 Wizard World Comic Con schedule continues in Portland, February 17-19, at the Oregon Convention Center, the second event on the 16-convention slate.

About Wizard World (OTCBB:WIZD)

Wizard World, Inc. (www.wizardworld.com) produces comic, gaming and pop culture conventions across North America that celebrate the best in pop culture: movies, television, gaming, live entertainment, comics, sci-fi, graphic novels, toys, original art, collectibles, contests and more. A first-class lineup of topical programming and entertainment takes place at each event, with celebrity Q&A's, comics-themed sessions, costume contests, movie screenings, evening parties and more. Wizard World has also launched ComicConBox™ (www.comicconbox.com), a premium subscription-based monthly box service, SocialCon™ (www.socialcon.com) and Wizard World Touring. Fans can interact with Wizard World on Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, Instagram and other social media services.

The Wizard World 2017 schedule is available at: http://www.wizardworld.com.

Media Contact
Wizard World
646-883-5022
pr@wizardworld.com
End
Source:Wizard World, Inc.
Email:***@wizardworld.com Email Verified
Tags:Website, Wizard World, Comic Con
Industry:Entertainment
Location:Los Angeles - California - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Wizard World News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Feb 01, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share