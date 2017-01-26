News By Tag
Wizard World Relaunches WizardWorld.com Website With Upgraded Appearance, Functionality
Fresh Front Facing Look of Wizard World continues to signal a new day at the re-imagined event and entertainment company
"Our website is the front facing look of the company and a critical component of how our fans discover and experience all that Wizard World has to offer," said John D. Maatta, Wizard World President & CEO. "That's why it is so important for us to have a professional, easily navigable site that highlights our shows and entertainment options, but that also has the ability to seamlessly include two very important and transcendent new Wizard World business units which will be announced in the coming days. Wizard World is shedding its old small-time skin and is aggressively moving into the vanguard of the pop culture event and entertainment space."
Maatta added: "Charles Bell's team at Tool Studios was instrumental in helping the Wizard World Team design an improved user experience that will allow us to better connect digitally with consumers. We are very proud to showcase Wizard World on the new site as we progress forward into new verticals."
On the refreshed wizardworld.com site, fans are able to more easily:
• purchase tickets and VIP packages for Wizard World Comic Con, SocialCon, Touring and related events across North America
• discover which celebrities, comic creators, hosts and other guests will attend shows
• find information and schedules of entertainment, special events, photo ops, autographs and other attractions at each convention
Wizard World Comic Con events bring together thousands of fans of all ages to celebrate the best in pop culture: movies, television, gaming, live entertainment, comics, sci-fi, graphic novels, toys, original art, collectibles, contests and more. The 2017 Wizard World Comic Con schedule continues in Portland, February 17-19, at the Oregon Convention Center, the second event on the 16-convention slate.
About Wizard World (OTCBB:WIZD)
Wizard World, Inc. (www.wizardworld.com) produces comic, gaming and pop culture conventions across North America that celebrate the best in pop culture: movies, television, gaming, live entertainment, comics, sci-fi, graphic novels, toys, original art, collectibles, contests and more. A first-class lineup of topical programming and entertainment takes place at each event, with celebrity Q&A's, comics-themed sessions, costume contests, movie screenings, evening parties and more. Wizard World has also launched ComicConBox™
The Wizard World 2017 schedule is available at: http://www.wizardworld.com.
Media Contact
Wizard World
646-883-5022
pr@wizardworld.com
