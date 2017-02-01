 
News By Tag
* Podcast Network, Spanish
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Media
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Montgomery
  Alabama
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





February 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
7654321


The Potential Millionaire Media Group to Launch Audio Dice Network A Multi Language Podcast Network

Audio Dice is a digital audio Network catering to Spanish and English Speakers. Audio Dice Network will serve the American mainstream of podcast listeners. It will include ten pro independent podcasters from the United States, and around the world
 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tag:
Podcast Network, Spanish

Industry:
Media

Location:
Montgomery - Alabama - US

Subject:
Projects

MONTGOMERY, Ala. - Feb. 7, 2017 - PRLog -- The Potential Millionaire Media Group (PMMG), a leading media company serving Latino America, today announced it will be forming a podcast network. The collection of independent podcasts will be known as Audio Dice Network.  Audio Dice Network will serve as the multi-platform destination for podcasting in the U.S. and the world, delivering digital audio content which caters to the audience's shared values and passion for all genres of podcasting.

Audio Dice Network will be building on the foundation created by PMMG in Spanish language podcasting, and will be their first English-language effort.  Audio Dice Network has managed to establish a collection of individual podcasters who speak with an authentic voice to the bilingual audience across the United States and the world.

Audio Dice Network will hold interests in the "Latin Podcast Awards" and "Podcaster Magazine." Audio Dice Network is committed to serve multicultural audiences across languages and digital platforms. Audio Dice Network is powered by diversity with the goal to reach a young, diverse audience. The launch of Audio Dice Network will bring a broad multi-platform effort across digital audio, blogs and social media.

Once launched this February 2017, Audio Dice Network will be the entry port to high-quality podcasting digital audio content.  Audio Dice Network has reached agreement with:

Pedro Luis Garcia: Journalist, two-time Emmy winner, Producer, "Bacán Bacán el Podcast."

·         Diego Murcia: Journalist, Producer, "El Escribidor" podcast

·         Marcie Quintana: Business Coach, Producer, "Hispano Entrepreneur"

·         Arturo Nava: Author, Producer, "Logra tu Dream"

·         Lisandra Pagan: PhD., Producer, "Prepárate el Podcast"

·         Felix A. Montelara: Author, Speaker, Producer, "Podcast Potencial Millonario"

·         Juan Roberto Cruz (Robert Sasuke): Psychologist, Producer, "Te invito un Café"

·         Jaime Demick: Physicist, Educator, Producer, "Science Explained"

·         Andres Quintana: MBE, Eye Care Professional, Producer "Light Source Education"

·         Perry Williams: Former National Football League (NFL), New York Giant's Cornerback, Co-Host, "Leading the Pack" (future release)

At the time of this release, the Audio Dice Network has a combined listenership (views/downloads) surpassing several million.  Visit: Audiodice.net

The Audio Dice Network board is comprised of Nora Gierbolini, PMMG Media Specialist; Jaime Demick, PMMG, Co-Founder; Pedro Luis Garcia, Journalist; and Felix A. Montelara, Founder, PMMG.

For detailed information contact PMMG or Audio Dice Network at Audiodice@Audiodice.net

Contact
Felix A. Montelara
fmontelara@audiodice.net
End
Source:Audio Dice Network
Email:***@audiodice.net
Tags:Podcast Network, Spanish
Industry:Media
Location:Montgomery - Alabama - United States
Subject:Projects
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
©The Potential Millionaire Media PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Feb 07, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share