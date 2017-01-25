News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Peerless-AV® Presents Large Format Display Usage Trends and Safety Trends in ISE Show Floor Theatre
February 7, 11:00-11:30am – Is bigger really better when it comes to displays?
With the future for digital signage bursting at the seams, this presentation investigates upcoming trends, and how to manage the associated complexities of large-scale digital signage to ensure a productive and profitable installation. McClimans explores the need to own the project, not just the installation, who to involve for a stress-free install and how to gain that competitive edge. Click here (https://www.iseurope.org/
February 7, 4:00-4:30pm – Time to face up to the facts of digital signage safety!
As screens get bigger and bigger, the importance of product safety and quality testing is at its highest. Testing helps to uncover manufacturing variances and ensures a repeatable level of quality from the first to the 100,000th unit. In this presentation, McClimans explains safety and quality testing certifications and standards to look out for when researching digital signage products for a project, including UL and ISO. Click here (https://www.iseurope.org/
"As a large supporter of information sharing, I am pleased to be presenting these two very important topics to the audiovisual industry at ISE 2017," said McClimans. "I believe knowledge is power and these tradeshow seminars really offer the opportunity to transfer a wide variety of expertise, ideas, experience and research with our peers."
To find out more about these presentations, go to https://www.iseurope.org/
Visit Peerless-AV in Hall 12, Stand E57, to see and hear about the latest state-of-the-
For additional information about Peerless-AV, please visit www.peerless-
About Peerless-AV
Peerless-AV, a Peerless Industries, Inc. company, is a leading designer, manufacturer and distributor of audiovisual solutions. From its award-winning mounts and wireless streaming systems to indoor/outdoor kiosks and the industry's first fully sealed outdoor displays, Peerless-AV has aimed to fulfill both integrators' needs for ease of installation and service, and end-users' dreams in residential and commercial applications for the last 75 years.
Based in Aurora, IL, Peerless-AV manufactures over 3,600 products that serve original equipment manufacturers, commercial integrators and consumer retailers in 22 vertical markets through direct sales representatives and authorized distribution. For more information, visit www.peerless-
Media Contact
Beth Gard
732-212-0823
bethg@lotus823.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse