 
News By Tag
* Ise
* Peerless-AV
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Technology
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Aurora
  Illinois
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





January 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
31302928272625


Peerless-AV® Presents Large Format Display Usage Trends and Safety Trends in ISE Show Floor Theatre

 
 
www.peerless-av.com
www.peerless-av.com
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Ise
* Peerless-AV

Industry:
* Technology

Location:
* Aurora - Illinois - US

Subject:
* Events

AURORA, Ill. - Jan. 31, 2017 - PRLog -- AV technology pioneer Peerless-AV® today announced Brian McClimans, Vice President of Sales for North America and APAC, will present twice in the InfoComm Commercial Solutions Theatre, located in Hall 8-D360 (Digital Signage zone) of ISE 2017. McClimans, a certified Digital Signage Expert and board member of the Digital Signage Federation, has over 25 years of AV industry experience and routinely handles multi-million dollar digital signage rollouts. A regular high-level speaker at major international conferences, McClimans is looking forward to examining two topics covering diverse applications for large format displays, technology trends, technical considerations, installation tips, and the importance of product safety and quality testing.

February 7, 11:00-11:30am – Is bigger really better when it comes to displays?

With the future for digital signage bursting at the seams, this presentation investigates upcoming trends, and how to manage the associated complexities of large-scale digital signage to ensure a productive and profitable installation. McClimans explores the need to own the project, not just the installation, who to involve for a stress-free install and how to gain that competitive edge. Click here (https://www.iseurope.org/session-detail/?sss_session_id=8...) to add this event to your calendar.

February 7, 4:00-4:30pm – Time to face up to the facts of digital signage safety!

As screens get bigger and bigger, the importance of product safety and quality testing is at its highest. Testing helps to uncover manufacturing variances and ensures a repeatable level of quality from the first to the 100,000th unit. In this presentation, McClimans explains safety and quality testing certifications and standards to look out for when researching digital signage products for a project, including UL and ISO. Click here (https://www.iseurope.org/session-detail/?sss_session_id=8...) to add this event to your calendar.

"As a large supporter of information sharing, I am pleased to be presenting these two very important topics to the audiovisual industry at ISE 2017," said McClimans. "I believe knowledge is power and these tradeshow seminars really offer the opportunity to transfer a wide variety of expertise, ideas, experience and research with our peers."

To find out more about these presentations, go to https://www.iseurope.org/show-floor-theatres/commercial-solutions-theatre/.

Visit Peerless-AV in Hall 12, Stand E57, to see and hear about the latest state-of-the-art LED and video wall mounting solutions, kiosks, outdoor displays and more.

For additional information about Peerless-AV, please visit www.peerless-av.com, www.facebook.com/PeerlessAV, and twitter.com/PeerlessAV.

About Peerless-AV

Peerless-AV, a Peerless Industries, Inc. company, is a leading designer, manufacturer and distributor of audiovisual solutions. From its award-winning mounts and wireless streaming systems to indoor/outdoor kiosks and the industry's first fully sealed outdoor displays, Peerless-AV has aimed to fulfill both integrators' needs for ease of installation and service, and end-users' dreams in residential and commercial applications for the last 75 years.

Based in Aurora, IL, Peerless-AV manufactures over 3,600 products that serve original equipment manufacturers, commercial integrators and consumer retailers in 22 vertical markets through direct sales representatives and authorized distribution. For more information, visit www.peerless-av.com.

Media Contact
Beth Gard
732-212-0823
bethg@lotus823.com
End
Source:Peerless-AV
Email:***@lotus823.com Email Verified
Tags:Ise, Peerless-AV
Industry:Technology
Location:Aurora - Illinois - United States
Subject:Events
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Lotus823 News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Jan 31, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share