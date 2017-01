Peerless-AV® Presents Large Format Display Usage Trends and Safety Trends in ISE Show Floor Theatre

Spread the Word

-- AV technology pioneer Peerless-AV®today announced Brian McClimans, Vice President of Sales for North America and APAC, will present twice in the InfoComm Commercial Solutions Theatre, located in Hall 8-D360 (Digital Signage zone) of ISE 2017. McClimans, a certified Digital Signage Expert and board member of the Digital Signage Federation, has over 25 years of AV industry experience and routinely handles multi-million dollar digital signage rollouts. A regular high-level speaker at major international conferences, McClimans is looking forward to examining two topics covering diverse applications for large format displays, technology trends, technical considerations, installation tips, and the importance of product safety and quality testing.With the future for digital signage bursting at the seams, this presentation investigates upcoming trends, and how to manage the associated complexities of large-scale digital signage to ensure a productive and profitable installation. McClimans explores the need to own the project, not just the installation, who to involve for a stress-free install and how to gain that competitive edge. Click here ( https://www.iseurope.org/ session-detail/? sss_session_ id=8... ) to add this event to your calendar.As screens get bigger and bigger, the importance of product safety and quality testing is at its highest. Testing helps to uncover manufacturing variances and ensures a repeatable level of quality from the first to the 100,000unit. In this presentation, McClimans explains safety and quality testing certifications and standards to look out for when researching digital signage products for a project, including UL and ISO. Click here ( https://www.iseurope.org/ session-detail/? sss_session_ id=8... ) to add this event to your calendar."As a large supporter of information sharing, I am pleased to be presenting these two very important topics to the audiovisual industry at ISE 2017," said McClimans. "I believe knowledge is power and these tradeshow seminars really offer the opportunity to transfer a wide variety of expertise, ideas, experience and research with our peers."To find out more about these presentations, go to https://www.iseurope.org/show-floor-theatres/commercial-solutions-theatre/.Visit Peerless-AV in, to see and hear about the latest state-of-the-art LED and video wall mounting solutions, kiosks, outdoor displays and more.For additional information about Peerless-AV, please visit www.peerless-av.com, www.facebook.com/PeerlessAV, and twitter.com/PeerlessAV.Peerless-AV, a Peerless Industries, Inc. company, is a leading designer, manufacturer and distributor of audiovisual solutions. From its award-winning mounts and wireless streaming systems to indoor/outdoor kiosks and the industry's first fully sealed outdoor displays, Peerless-AV has aimed to fulfill both integrators' needs for ease of installation and service, and end-users' dreams in residential and commercial applications for the last 75 years.Based in Aurora, IL, Peerless-AV manufactures over 3,600 products that serve original equipment manufacturers, commercial integrators and consumer retailers in 22 vertical markets through direct sales representatives and authorized distribution. For more information, visit www.peerless-av.com.