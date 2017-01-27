 
REBUILD globally Hosts Annual Runway Show Fundraiser In Support of Job Creation In Haiti

Celebrate A Wonderful Evening of Sustainable Fashion & Global Impact!
 
 
Join us on March 30th!
Join us on March 30th!
 
ORLANDO, Fla. - Feb. 2, 2017 - PRLog -- REBUILD globally, a non-profit social enterprise, invites the Central Florida community to attend their annual fundraiser Runway to Haiti: The Night Fashion Meets Impact on March 30th, 2017 at 6:00 PM at the Orlando Country Club.  The event will support REBUILD globally's education and job training initiatives that lead to dignified employment for craftsmen and women in Haiti.

Runway to Haiti will begin with a cocktail reception where guests can bid on an array of silent auction items, connect with our community of business leaders and influencers, shop at the deux mains pop-up boutique, or step outside onto the balcony to enjoy the beautiful views of the Orlando Country Club while listening to a live band. The program will continue with dinner and the exclusive runway launch of the deux mains designs' 2017 collection and an exciting program featuring their global team.

"Runway to Haiti is our greatest celebration in Orlando where we share the impact and possibilities of social business, sustainable fashion and global development.  This annual event has become one of the most unique opportunities in Central Florida to feature local - global partnerships" explained Julie Colombino, Founder and CEO of REBUILD globally.

Sponsors for Runway to Haiti include the Crummer Graduate School of Business at Rollins College and AIT Life Safety, among many other local partners. The ticket price for the event is $100.00 or $1,000.00 for a table of ten, while sponsorship opportunities range from $1,5000 to $10,000.

To purchase tickets, please visit https://runwaytohaiti.eventbrite.com

For more information or donate online, please visit www.REBUILDglobally.org

About REBUILD globally

REBUILD globally is an organization dedicated to fighting poverty through education and job creation in Haiti. Founded in 2010 after the devastating earthquake, REBUILD globally has been recognized locally through the Orlando Regional Chamber of Commerce for its "unprecedented success" as a social enterprise. It works together with its for-profit partner, deux mains designs, to create employment opportunities for local craftsmen and women. REBUILD globally has supported the education of dozens of children and has led to the creation of over 120 jobs in its community.

Isabel Walker
isabel@rebuildglobally.org
Email:***@rebuildglobally.org Email Verified
Tags:Social Enterprise, Haiti, Orlando
Industry:Non-profit
Location:Orlando - Florida - United States
Subject:Events
Click to Share