Industry News





Halfpops Presents The #halfpopsrocks Instagram Giveaway

14 Days of Giveaways Leading Up to The Halfpops Music Experience at Air + Style Los Angeles 2017
 
 
LOS ANGELES - Jan. 31, 2017 - PRLog -- Halfpops presents the #HALFPOPSROCKS Instagram Giveaway, a lead into The Halfpops Music Experience at the third annual Air + Style Festival in Los Angeles, California.

Beginning Wednesday, February 1, 2017 and continuing through Tuesday, February 14, 2017, participants are encouraged to post to Instagram using the hashtag #HALFPOPSROCKS for the opportunity to win one of several Halfpops and Air + Style related prizes.

To enter participants must complete the following:
1. Follow @halfpops and @airandstyle on Instagram
2. Post a photo on Instagram showing us how you rock
3. Use #HalfpopsRocks and tag @Halfpops in the photo

Prizes
Day 1: Box of Halfpops
Day 2: Air + Style poster signed by Shaun White
Day 3: Air + Style baseball hat
Day 4: Air + Style t-shirt
Day 5: Air + Style hoodie
Day 6: Air + Style hoodie
Day 7: Burton Swag Pack: hoodie and beanie
Day 8: Pair of Air + Style 2-day GA tickets
Day 9: Oakley goggles and sunglasses
Day 10: Pair of Bear Mountain lift tickets and pair of Air + Style 2-day GA tickets
Day 11: Pair of Air + Style 2-day VIP tickets
Day 12: Pair of Bear Mountain lift tickets and pair of Air + Style 2-day VIP tickets
Day 13: Pair of Bear Mountain lift tickets, pair of Air + Style 2-day VIP tickets, Air + Style hoodie, and poster signed by Shaun White
Day 14: Air + Style VIP Experience: Burton snowboard, Pair of Bear Mountain lift tickets, Pair of Air + Style 2-day VIP tickets, 1-year supply of Halfpops

Winners announced daily at 8:00pm PST.
Visit http://www.halfpops.com/airandstyle for official rules.

This year's Air + Style music festival and Big Air snowboard competition will take place on February 18 and 19, 2017, in Expo Park at the Los Angeles Coliseum. The Halfpops Music Experience is the ideal spot at Air + Style to learn to rock like a professional. Featuring two tents: Beat Labs and School of Rock, festival attendees can learn how to drop a beat or learn to play an instrument from industry experts. Additionally, the Halfpops Music Experience will feature a lounge where attendees can relax and enjoy all six curiously crunchy flavors of Halfpops.

About Halfpops
Halfpops are a crunchy and craveable half-popped popcorn snack. Halfpops offer many of the health benefits of popcorn and provide the crunch consumers want in a salted snack. Halfpops are made with non-GMO corn, are never fried, are gluten-free, and have no preservatives, corn syrup, artificial flavors, or hydrogenated oils. Halfpops are available in seven curiously crunchy flavors: Aged White Cheddar, Angry Kettle Corn, Black Truffle & Sea Salt, Brooklyn Dill Pickle, Butter & Pure Ocean Sea Salt, Caramel & Sea Salt and Simply Sea Salt.

Contact
Victoria A. Olivares
***@wearecoordinate.com
Source:HALFPOPS Inc
Email:***@wearecoordinate.com Email Verified
Page Updated Last on: Jan 31, 2017
