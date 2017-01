14 Days of Giveaways Leading Up to The Halfpops Music Experience at Air + Style Los Angeles 2017

-- Halfpops presents the #HALFPOPSROCKS Instagram Giveaway, a lead into The Halfpops Music Experience at the third annual Air + Style Festival in Los Angeles, California.Beginning Wednesday, February 1, 2017 and continuing through Tuesday, February 14, 2017, participants are encouraged to post to Instagram using the hashtag #HALFPOPSROCKS for the opportunity to win one of several Halfpops and Air + Style related prizes.1. Follow @halfpops and @airandstyle on Instagram2. Post a photo on Instagram showing us how you rock3. Use #HalfpopsRocks and tag @Halfpops in the photoDay 1: Box of HalfpopsDay 2: Air + Style poster signed by Shaun WhiteDay 3: Air + Style baseball hatDay 4: Air + Style t-shirtDay 5: Air + Style hoodieDay 6: Air + Style hoodieDay 7: Burton Swag Pack: hoodie and beanieDay 8: Pair of Air + Style 2-day GA ticketsDay 9: Oakley goggles and sunglassesDay 10: Pair of Bear Mountain lift tickets and pair of Air + Style 2-day GA ticketsDay 11: Pair of Air + Style 2-day VIP ticketsDay 12: Pair of Bear Mountain lift tickets and pair of Air + Style 2-day VIP ticketsDay 13: Pair of Bear Mountain lift tickets, pair of Air + Style 2-day VIP tickets, Air + Style hoodie, and poster signed by Shaun WhiteDay 14: Air + Style VIP Experience: Burton snowboard, Pair of Bear Mountain lift tickets, Pair of Air + Style 2-day VIP tickets, 1-year supply of HalfpopsWinners announced daily at 8:00pm PST.Visit http://www.halfpops.com/ airandstyle for official rules.This year's Air + Style music festival and Big Air snowboard competition will take place on February 18 and 19, 2017, in Expo Park at the Los Angeles Coliseum. The Halfpops Music Experience is the ideal spot at Air + Style to learn to rock like a professional. Featuring two tents: Beat Labs and School of Rock, festival attendees can learn how to drop a beat or learn to play an instrument from industry experts. Additionally, the Halfpops Music Experience will feature a lounge where attendees can relax and enjoy all six curiously crunchy flavors of Halfpops.Halfpops are a crunchy and craveable half-popped popcorn snack. Halfpops offer many of the health benefits of popcorn and provide the crunch consumers want in a salted snack. Halfpops are made with non-GMO corn, are never fried, are gluten-free, and have no preservatives, corn syrup, artificial flavors, or hydrogenated oils. Halfpops are available in seven curiously crunchy flavors: Aged White Cheddar, Angry Kettle Corn, Black Truffle & Sea Salt, Brooklyn Dill Pickle, Butter & Pure Ocean Sea Salt, Caramel & Sea Salt and Simply Sea Salt.