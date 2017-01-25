News By Tag
Frotcom International has got a new office!
A growing team and an increasingly demanding business set the need for bigger and better facilities.
Our staff have been transferred to the more modern and professional facilities at the award-winning "Ramazzotti"
We worked hand-in-hand with the design company to not only create an efficient and modern workspace, but also one that reflects the brand image and core values of Frotcom.
According to Valério Marques, CEO at Frotcom International, "The new office really stands out for its design and elegance. It has been prepared to accommodate a growing team of professionals that work every day to improve Frotcom and support business.The team has already embraced the new home with a lot of enthusiasm, since this is a great improvement from the former office where space was already running short.
Additionally, we now have functionally-
Ultimately, the goal is still the same: to continue to grow the team in order to provide an ever better service to Frotcom Partners and Users."
