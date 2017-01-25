 
South West Veterinary Care Center adds Thomas W. Mullins, DVM

Holds Open House February 11 with tours, pet photo booth, giveaways, and pet food drive!
 
 
Dr Thomas W. Mullins
Dr Thomas W. Mullins
 
CAPE CORAL, Fla. - Jan. 31, 2017 - PRLog -- South West Veterinary Care Center in Cape Coral, Florida is pleased to announce that Dr. Thomas W. Mullins has joined the veterinary practice located at 1616 Cape Coral Parkway W., #116 in Camelot Isles Shopping Center at Chiquita and Cape Coral Parkway in Cape Coral, Florida.

Dr. Mullins received his Doctorate of Veterinary Medicine from Purdue University in 1981 and has been a practicing veterinarian for 35 years. He and his veterinarian wife owned and operated their own veterinary practice for 20 years in Hamilton County, Indiana. They relocated to Cape Coral in 2011, where he served as the medical director at Animal ER of SW Florida on Pine Island Road for five years.

"We are delighted to add such a highly experienced veterinarian to our staff at South West," said Dr. Dixie Brown. "As a Midwesterner, Dr. Mullins is a natural fit with our Southwest Cape Coral community of friends and neighbors, and his depth of experience enables us to provide extraordinary care for just about any pet illnesses, injuries or circumstances."

The public is invited to attend the grand re-opening of the practice on Saturday, February 11 from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. at 1616 Cape Coral Parkway W., #116 to meet Dr. Mullins and tour the newly-remodeled lobby, pharmacy, and expanded exam and treatment rooms. Guests will enjoy refreshments, a fun pet photo booth, a gift basket and giveaways.

They will also be collecting unopened pet food donations to benefit the Animal Rescue Center (ARC) at 18011 Old Bayshore Road in North Fort Myers, FL 33917, a nonprofit, no-kill animal shelter caring for and re-homing abandoned cats and dogs in Southwest Florida.

South West Veterinary Care Center is a full service veterinary clinic that specializes in small animal medical and surgical services, microchipping, health exams and vaccinations, dental services, and geriatric care, as well as pet food and supplies.

Founded by Dixie Brown, DVM, South West Veterinary Care Center (established in 2011) and East West Veterinary Care Center (established in 2007) have five veterinarians serving domestic and exotic pets at two locations: 1616 Cape Coral Parkway W., #116 in the Camelot Isles Shopping Center and at 3625 Del Prado Blvd. South. Appointments and tours are available from 8:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. M-F at South West Veterinary Care Center by calling (239) 540-4100 or visiting http://southwestvetcare.com/ or from 8:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. seven days a week at East West Veterinary Care Center by calling (239) 945-2800 or visiting http://ewvcc.com/.

South West Veterinary Care Center
(239) 540-4100
***@ewvcc.net
