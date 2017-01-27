News By Tag
Mt. Pleasant Surgery Center Opens as Part of Expanded MidMichigan Medical Center
The new, 12,000-square-
The center's eleven surgeons are board certified in their specialties, which include spine and pain; urology; gynecology; general surgery; ear, nose and throat; and orthopedics. By the end of 2017, the Center will offer total joint replacement surgery for patients who meet the requirements of an outpatient procedure. As partners in the surgery center, the physicians have a voice in administration and medical policy, which helps them ensure excellent quality care for their patients.
"Surgery centers are very efficient at providing high-quality care," said Barb Struthers, M.B.A., M.S.N., R.N., C.P.A.N., Administrator and Director of Nursing, Mt. Pleasant Surgery Centers. "In the same time that a doctor might be able to do four surgeries in a hospital, they could do six in a surgery center. This not only makes the doctor more productive, but also results in a lower cost for the patient. An added benefit of doing these procedures here is that it frees up the hospital operating rooms for more complex procedures, enabling both locations to treat patients sooner."
As an experienced leader in developing and managing successful surgery center partnerships between hospitals and physicians, Regent Surgical Health's role in the Mt. Pleasant joint venture includes work with both the physicians and the MidMichigan Health, providing strategic guidance, planning, and ongoing management counsel. The company has developed and currently manages 23 ambulatory surgery centers, 17 of which are joint ventures with leading hospitals in the United States and Europe.
"The move of appropriate surgical cases to outpatient centers is transforming the healthcare landscape," said Regent CEO Chris Bishop (https://regentsurgicalhealth.com/
Mt. Pleasant Surgery Center is a key health resource within the 128,000-square-
"The new medical center and the new surgery center represent a substantial commitment to the Mt. Pleasant community, and my partners and I are excited to be part of that," said Jeffrey Smith, M.D., General Surgeon and President of the Surgery Center. "We're looking forward to being here every day and having our office suite right upstairs from where we will be performing procedures, which will help us be more available to patients. Our patients are going to love having everything in one location and in such a beautiful, state-of-the art building."
About Regent Surgical Health
Regent Surgical Health is among the nation's leading surgery center management and development companies, and the most experienced company offering physician/hospital ASC joint venture partnerships. Regent has an unmatched record for delivering sustainable profitability while enabling physician partners to maintain clinical autonomy and financial control. The company invests capital side-by-side with hospital and physician partners, and firmly believes the by-product of excellent care and efficiency is financial success. To learn more about Regent Surgical Health and other physician/hospital alliance opportunities, visit www.regentsurgicalhealth.com.
About MidMichigan Health
MidMichigan Health is a non-profit health system, headquartered in Midland, Michigan, affiliated with the University of Michigan Health System. Recently named one of the nation's 15 Top Health Systems® by Truven Health Analytics™, MidMichigan Health covers a 22-county region with medical centers in Midland, Alma, Alpena, Clare, Gladwin and Mt. Pleasant. In addition to its Medical Centers, MidMichigan Health also offers both home health care and physician services. MidMichigan Physicians Group provides urgent care and medical offices in more than 32 specialties and subspecialties including cardiology, hematology/oncology, orthopedics, vascular surgery, family medicine and more. The MidMichigan Health Foundation raises funds to support equipment, services and programs for patients and families served throughout the health system. MidMichigan has more than 7,200 employees, volunteers and physicians and provided $84 million in community benefits in fiscal year 2016.
