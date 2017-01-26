News By Tag
CFMS to participate in High Value Manufacturing (HVM) Catapult Sit-Ski Project
With the HVM Catapult focusing on the use of innovative new processes, technologies and methods to develop the sit-ski, CFMS will assess aerodynamic performance through data collected by the HVM Catapult at an indoor testing session in October 2016, who are looking at data driven design and innovative manufacturing solutions to improve the equipment. CFMS will look at influences such as body position, equipment design and materials during the aerodynamic assessment to make the sit-ski more user friendly and lighter allowing the skier to achieve maximum performance from the new equipment.
The project is led by Mark Ireland, Senior Technology Officer for Cross Catapult Projects, who commented, "We are going to demonstrate how; low cost instrumentation can drive data driven design, simulation and modelling can work hand in hand with cutting edge manufacturing processes to deliver right first time components and ultimately show that even a complex process such as para-alpine skiing can be vastly improved through high value manufacturing technologies. This provides the opportunity to demonstrate that the technology works and is available now, increasing the uptake across industry sectors and helping to drive UK productivity."
The HVM Catapult project team will test the new sit-ski design in March 2017 with Anna Turney, who competed in the 2010 and 2014 Paralympic Winter Games and GB team mate Ben Sneesby, who made his Paralympic Games debut at Sochi in 2014.
Sam Paice, Chief Operating Officer, CFMS commented, "We are pleased to be involved in this exciting project with HVM Catapult, applying skills and expertise in the area of aerodynamics, contributing to an improved and more efficient design of the sit-ski appliance, learning about the range of new technologies that British industry can access."
About CFMS
The Centre for Modelling & Simulation (CFMS) is proud to be a growing, independent and not-for-profit organisation that specialises in high value design capability. We promote advanced modelling and simulation, underpinned by HPC, pushing the boundaries of technology.
Through our exceptional, collaborative, virtual and physical facility, we enable the adoption and acceleration of new technologies for advanced modelling and simulation, while improving learning and developing awareness of state-of-the-
As a trusted and neutral provider, our vision is to drive a practical revolution in engineering capability and design, working with organisations to reduce risk in the design phase, product development costs and time to market.
About the High Value Manufacturing Catapult
The High Value Manufacturing Catapult is the go-to place for manufacturing technology innovation in the UK. Our 7 centres across the country collectively cover the full range of manufacturing technology capabilities, from materials to biologics and from additive manufacturing to automation. Our centres offer open access to the leading edge industrial scale equipment, world-class expertise and an environment of collaboration between industry, academia and government. We work with businesses of all sizes and all sectors to take risk out of the innovation process, turning ideas into commercial reality by bridging the gap between technology concept and real commercial value add.
