CFMS to present at International Paris Air Show 2017
Part of the UK Pavilion, and representing the South West region, the West of England Aerospace Federation (WEAF) stand is located at stand G170, Hall 2B. Home to a number of dynamic and pioneering organisations, the South West is globally recognised for its aerospace, advanced engineering and high tech clusters. Joining WEAF is Invest Bristol & Bath, who will be hosting a series of short presentations from regional organisations including CFMS, GKN and BOXARR, taking place on 21st June 2017, 10.30 - 11.30am at the WEAF stand.
Presenting on behalf of CFMS, Steve Puetz, Business Development, will be presenting 'Delivering Digitally Enabled High Value Design (HVD)', which will showcase CFMS strategy and its HVD Innovation Programme, to be delivered in partnership with industry primes, academia and government funding, with collaboration from the SME network. Through its innovation programme, CFMS aims to increase partners productivity by more than 30 per cent. CFMS will create a series of Proof of Concept Demonstrators to capture valuable in service product and usage data generated throughout the entire product lifecycle. This will be fed back into a through-life system model and framework to improve designs and performance.
With increased government investment in High Value Manufacturing (HVM), the role of High Value Design (HVD) and artificial intelligence based systems becomes ever more critical, with their links to HVM. Supporting organisations in delivering HVD capability will enable increased productivity and agility in a competitive global marketplace. By driving closer integration with supply chains and efficiencies from concept to end product, it will significantly benefit the UK economy.
Phill Cartwright, CFMS Chairman, commented, "HVD will have a considerable impact to the UK economy, increasing productivity and growth, with research predicting it will create 60,000 high value jobs and careers over the next decade."
Sam Paice, Chief Operating Officer, commented, "We are delighted to present at the 2017 International Paris Air Show, sharing our vision for assisting organisations in enhancing digital capability, which will deliver increased productivity and high value careers to the region."
To find out more about CFMS Digitally Enabled HVD Programme, or if would like to book an appointment with CFMS during Paris International Air Show, call 0117 906 1100 or email info@cfms.org.uk.
About CFMS
The Centre for Modelling & Simulation (CFMS) is proud to be a growing, independent and not-for-profit organisation that specialises in digitally enabled high value design capability. We promote advanced modelling and simulation, underpinned by High Performance Computing (HPC), pushing the boundaries of technology.
Through our exceptional, collaborative, virtual and physical facilities, we enable the adoption and acceleration of new technologies for advanced modelling and simulation, while improving learning and developing awareness of state-of-the-
As a trusted and neutral provider, our vision is to drive a practical revolution in engineering capability and design, working with organisations to reduce risk in the design phase, product development costs and time to market.
For further information about how CFMS can help your business, visit www.cfms.org.uk, call 0117 906 1100 or email info@cfms.org.uk.
