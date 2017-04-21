News By Tag
The Centre for Modelling & Simulation (CFMS) appoints new Chairman
Bringing a wealth of industry experience, Phill was previously Chief Technology Officer (CTO) for the High Value Manufacturing (HVM) Catapult, retiring in February 2017. Prior to this, he held senior positions at Laing O'Rourke and Rolls-Royce, and is currently an Associate Director for The Manufacturing Technology Center (MTC), Coventry. With a passion for advancing cutting edge technologies that support UK design and manufacturing, creating high value jobs and careers, he commented, "It is an honour to become Chairman. CFMS is an organisation with tremendous potential and I look forward to working with the team in developing its strategy and delivering its next phase of growth."
Recognised throughout industry, academia and government, Phill's career spans 34 years, where his focus is on helping organisations to become more competitive through access to innovative, new technologies for manufacturing and design.
With increased government investment in High Value Manufacturing (HVM), the role of High Value Design (HVD) and artificial intelligence based systems becomes ever more critical, with their links to HVM. Supporting organisations in delivering HVD capability will enable increased productivity and agility in a competitive global marketplace. By driving closer integration with supply chains and efficiencies from concept to end product, it will significantly benefit the UK economy.
CFMS Executive Board Director, Leigh Lapworth, Rolls-Royce commented, "Possessing a strong record of working with organisations in the field of advanced manufacturing, Phill will oversee strategy and vision for the company. I am delighted that Phill has accepted the role of Chairman."
The role of Chairman is the latest appointment to the CFMS Executive Board, joining Sam Paice, Chief Operating Officer, who commented, "We are heading to a future where the application of new technologies to the design process will enable optimisation, rapid innovation and product differentiation. Engaging across industry, government and academia, Phill's appointment will further extend our collaborative links and vision of driving a practical revolution in engineering design capability."
CFMS Executive Board Director, Mark Howard, Airbus commented, "As a specialist in high value design capability, for CFMS, the appointment of Phill will further strengthen the executive team and bring the company closer to achieving its vision."
Phill will commence his position as Chairman at CFMS in April 2017.
About CFMS
The Centre for Modelling & Simulation (CFMS) is proud to be a growing, independent and not-for-profit organisation that specialises in digitally enabled high value design capability. We promote advanced modelling and simulation, underpinned by High Performance Computing (HPC), pushing the boundaries of technology.
Through our exceptional, collaborative, virtual and physical facilities, we enable the adoption and acceleration of new technologies for advanced modelling and simulation, while improving learning and developing awareness of state-of-the-
As a trusted and neutral provider, our vision is to drive a practical revolution in engineering capability and design, working with organisations to reduce risk in the design phase, product development costs and time to market.
For further information about how CFMS can help your business, visit www.cfms.org.uk, call 0117 906 1100 or email info@cfms.org.uk.
