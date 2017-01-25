News By Tag
Global Resources Offers Tips in Construction Management
The business consultants help companies excel in the New Year.
The three approaches to construction management complement each other in current practice and provide a useful groundwork for project management:
• The management process approach emphasizes the systematic study of management by identifying management functions in an organization and then examining each in detail. There is general agreement regarding the functions of planning, organizing and controlling. A major tenet is that by analyzing management along functional lines, a framework can be constructed into which all new management activities can be placed. Thus, the manager's job is regarded as coordinating a process of interrelated functions, which are neither totally random nor rigidly predetermined, but are dynamic as the process evolves.
• The management science and decision support approach contributes to thedevelopment of a body of quantitative methods designed to aid managers in making complex decisions related to operations and production. In decision support systems, emphasis is placed on providing managers with relevant information. In management science, a great deal of attention is given to defining objectives and constraints, and to constructing mathematical analysis models in solving complex problems of inventory, materials and production control, among others.
• The behavioral science approach for human resource development is important because management entails getting things done through the actions of people. An effective manager must understand the importance of human factors such as needs, drives, motivation, leadership, personality, behavior and work groups. Within this context, some place more emphasis on interpersonal behavior which focuses on the individual and his/her motivations as a socio-psychological being; others emphasize more group behavior in recognition of the organized enterprise as a social organism, subject to all the attitudes, habits, pressures and conflicts of the cultural environment of people.
About Global Resources LLC
Global Resources is a full-service business development group and general management consulting firm focused on small and medium-size privately-held companies in North America. We were formed to help small and medium-size businesses maintain positive cash flow, control costs and accelerate profitable growth, allowing entrepreneurs and managers to make the most of their work and their lives. Through business analytics, consulting and strategic tax planning, we are a lifetime resource that offers business owners the freedom to grow. For more information, visit https://globalresourcesusa.wordpress.com/
Contact
Global Resources LLC
***@globalresources.com
