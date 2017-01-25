Country(s)
Industry News
Take a CoolSculpting™ Journey to a Slimmer You
Perfect Body Laser & Aesthetics® offers the best clinically-proven, FDA-approved, non-surgical body contouring services, with no needles, no cutting and no down-time®.
CoolSculpting Frequently Asked Questions:
Does CoolSculpting really work?
Yes, CoolSculpting works. It is FDA-approved, for the elimination of fat with no surgery, no injections and no downtime. The best way to determine if CoolSculpting on Long Island is right for you is to have a consultation with a facility that offers non-surgical options for fat elimination.
How does CoolSculpting work?
The CoolSculpting process selectively freezes fat while preserving surrounding tissues. The affected fat is then gradually eliminated from the body.
How long before I see results with CoolSculpting?
Some people report seeing changes as early as a few weeks after a CoolSculpting Complete treatment, but full results may take up to four months.
Do I need more than one treatment with Coolsculpting?
Some people are pleased with results after a single treatment of CoolSculpting on Long Island, but one should be prepared for two or possibly three treatments.
Does CoolSculpting hurt?
Discomfort with Coolsculpting is typical, however some people tolerate this with no problem. Others find it very uncomfortable and although this is not a typical response, it is very important to be prepared for this event.
What can I do to get the best results with CoolSculpting?
Eat a healthy diet and exercise. Daily walking can help with the lymphatic system. Drink plenty of water. Hydration is important.
To Learn More, visit our Informational Page: http://www.perfectbodylaser.com/
Set up a FREE Consultation and start your journey to a slimmer you TODAY:
Perfect Body Laser and Aesthetics
1150 Sunrise Highway
Bay Shore, NY 11706
Tel: 888.376.9029
www.PerfectBodyLaser.com
Photo:
https://www.prlog.org/
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse