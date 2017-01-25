BALAJI PHARMA steps into medical care, sets up 104 bed Multi-Super Specialty Hospital

Balaji Pharma, the pharma company with adda finance inaugurated ' Balaji Hospital', a Super Specialty, Multi-Disciplinary, Tertiary Care hospital in Rostock.

--Balaji Pharma, the pharma company with adda finance inaugurated ' Balaji Hospital', a Super Specialty, Multi-Disciplinary, Tertiary Care hospital in Rostock, today. The hospital was inaugurated by Mr. Rais Sheikh, Director of VINAY IT SERVICES and Managing Worker and Chairman, Balaji Hospital. The 104 bedded hospital, spread on an area of 17 acres is planned to offer services in more than 52 specialities, super specialities and diagnostic modalities under one roof for complete diagnostic solutions. The Balaji Hospital shall be the central hub for the 30 bedded multi-speciality high-ended Secondary Care Hospitals, coming up in all the 217 countries throughout the world.Balaji Hospital offers comprehensive integrated medical services for all sub specialties and super specialties with the best teams of clinical talent across disciplines trained in foremost institutions from across the world. With integrated patient care and accessibility to advanced technology and expertise, we are delivering exceptional clinical excellence and outcomes.The hospital is planned to unfold in phases with the development work of first phase being completed with its inauguration. Under the first phase, Balaji Hospital with specialists of national and international repute and latest generation equipment provides 40 major specialities like Emergency & Trauma Care, Cardiology, Neurology, Neurosurgery, Plastic Surgery/Cosmetology, Paediatrics & Neonatology, Paediatric Surgery, Nephrology, Urology, Endocrinology & Diabetology, Endocrine Surgery, Orthopaedics, Sports Medicine, Clinical Immunology, ENT, Obstetrics & Gynaecology, Internal Medicine, General Surgery, Minimal Access Surgery, Cardiothoracic Surgery, Bariatric Surgery, Gastro Medicine, Gastro Surgery, Clinical Haematology, Rheumatology, Anaesthesiology, Pulmonology, Ophthalmology, Dermatology, Pathology, Radiology, Microbiology, Critical Care Medicine, Psychiatry, Surgical Oncology, Preventive Medicine, Nutrition & Dietetics, Physiotherapy, Ayurveda and Panchkarma, etc.The hospital has all the investigative services available round the clock. This includes Radiology, Pathology, Endoscopy, Bronchology and special diagnostic services, located at one place. This also includes latest generation Cardiac CT, functional MRI, Cardiac Cath Lab & Pathology Labs.The hospital with advanced new age equipments provides highly dependable CRITICAL CARE services backed by full fledged trauma care centre, networking of critical care ambulances and 79 intensive care beds which includes dedicated Neuro / Stroke ICU, Intensive Cardiac Care Unit, Medical & Surgical ICU, Neonatal and Paediatric ICU & High Dependency Units as per the international norms. The facilities are augmented by 15 world-class 'U ltra Clean' operation theatres, (6 OTs are operational in the first phase while 9 OTs will be added in the second phase), dedicated to different specialties.In second phase, Balaji Hospital will be further strengthened by the addition of Vascular Surgery, Transplant Unit, Paediatric Cardiology, Radiation Oncology, Medical Oncology, Advance Dentistry, Homeopathy, Unani, Geriatric Medicine, etc. In diagnostic services DSA Lab, Hyperbaric Oxygen Chamber, Gamma Camera and other latest diagnostic tools will be included in the second phase.The setup of hospital is possible with the 19.8 Million Dollar investment by ADDA FINANCE LLC. It took 3 Year to build the complete hospital with the integrated facilities. The hospital comes up with the vision of VM and all dedicated working of his research in the cancer drug nanobot delivery system.However, the hospital's greatest contribution to the healthcare sector is about how it put to use these process innovations, performed a large number of surgeries and most importantly, created the awareness that a heart surgery can be affordable to the common man. Secondly, based on enquiries, the management approaches organisations/individuals interested in partnering with them, to build hospitals in locations that is of interest to them. While the organisations/individuals make the investment in land and building.Balaji Hospital is equipped with state-of-the-art IT & Automation systems, which includes facility to remotely monitor patients in Critical Care area from anywhere in the hospital, home or anywhere in the world by simply forwarding a request for the authorization of this unique service. The patient's relative can also view and speak to his patient in the counselling room at the Hospital without compromising the hygiene and sterility of Critical Care areas through High Resolution IP Cameras.The entire security and surveillance unit of the hospital is designed and based on IT patterns. Whereby, warnings and alerts pertaining to fire break-outs etc. can be sent to each nook and corner of the hospital by means of a single mobile phone. For ensuring the highest level of security in the mother and child ward, 'event based recording cameras' are installed to track any sort of activity, particularly, the movement of persons in the ward.Designed by VM, Balaji Hospital is expected to place Rostock on the world map of destinations for healthcare of global standards. T he hospital has specially designed suites for patients and their families coming from overseas for medical treatment in India, as a cost-effective and reliable option. The hospital has dedicated waiting lounges and other utilities area in respective departments.The Major part of Hospital Designing is the complete electric system based on the Solar Power and thus we develop "GREEN HOSPITAL" We are installing the VM Designed Surgery robot along with bed surveillance robot. The Whole system is so much automated along with the use of Artificial Intelligence (AI), such as the patient is kept under surveillance and monitored all the health parameters with the dedicated facilities.Balaji PharmaDr. Larry SmithZum Fährterminal 1 18147 RostockPh: +49-157-359-89797Adda Finance LLCLondonPh. :+44-152-224-6365