Balaji Pharma, now developed a Biosensors and thus it bring revolution in medical technology

Balaji Pharma, now developed a Biosensors and thus it bring revolution in medical technology. Announced the commercial use of Biosensors now onward into medical science.
 
 
HAMBURG, Germany - Feb. 19, 2017 - PRLog -- Balaji Pharma, now developed a Biosensors and thus it bring revolution in medical technology.
About Biosensors:

Biological element intimately connected to a physical transducer.

Biosensor are a neural interference technology that detect the nerve

and muscle activity.

Application in Mediciene Science:

As biosensors has major application in the field

of nano-medicine. We know about nano-robots, which were used with

biosensors for the cure of cancer, as it can cut off the cancer cells.

Using biosensors with the nano-robots can be used for 3-D imaging. In

nano-medicine, the 3-D position control of molecular structure to

create material and device to molecular knowledge to maintain and

improve the health at molecular scale. As from previous research

from various researchers that the scanning of a mouse brain has from

the basic of my research that the 3-D imaging of the brain with the

help of nano-robot and tried to solve out the mysteries of the brain .

Although my research is hypothetical and just whatever has no

Practical consideration. The 3-D imaging of brain as based on the

Combination of biosensors with the info-tech to scan the human brain

For this implementation we will require the bio-computer or

molecular CPU which can be formed with the help of protein and

neural logic along with DNA logic gates. In this application we can

use the 3-D Imaging of brain as we can interference the human brain

with the computer and we may use the EEG imaging along with

advancement. This is somewhat a proposed application in the medical

field which may bring lots of advancement for the neurologist and

that for our world so solve out the mysteries of the brain to a greater

extent with the help of this we were able to find out the internal

structure of the brain, which were still not known. Hope that this

might be implemented successfully in the sake of the world to be

healthy and secure.

SUNIL KUMAR
***@balajipharma.co.in
Balaji Pharma
Email:***@balajipharma.co.in Email Verified
