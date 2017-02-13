News By Tag
Balaji Pharma, now developed a Biosensors and thus it bring revolution in medical technology. Announced the commercial use of Biosensors now onward into medical science.
About Biosensors:
Biological element intimately connected to a physical transducer.
Biosensor are a neural interference technology that detect the nerve
and muscle activity.
Application in Mediciene Science:
As biosensors has major application in the field
of nano-medicine. We know about nano-robots, which were used with
biosensors for the cure of cancer, as it can cut off the cancer cells.
Using biosensors with the nano-robots can be used for 3-D imaging. In
nano-medicine, the 3-D position control of molecular structure to
create material and device to molecular knowledge to maintain and
improve the health at molecular scale. As from previous research
from various researchers that the scanning of a mouse brain has from
the basic of my research that the 3-D imaging of the brain with the
help of nano-robot and tried to solve out the mysteries of the brain .
Although my research is hypothetical and just whatever has no
Practical consideration. The 3-D imaging of brain as based on the
Combination of biosensors with the info-tech to scan the human brain
For this implementation we will require the bio-computer or
molecular CPU which can be formed with the help of protein and
neural logic along with DNA logic gates. In this application we can
use the 3-D Imaging of brain as we can interference the human brain
with the computer and we may use the EEG imaging along with
advancement. This is somewhat a proposed application in the medical
field which may bring lots of advancement for the neurologist and
that for our world so solve out the mysteries of the brain to a greater
extent with the help of this we were able to find out the internal
structure of the brain, which were still not known. Hope that this
might be implemented successfully in the sake of the world to be
healthy and secure.
