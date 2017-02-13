Balaji Pharma, now developed a Biosensors and thus it bring revolution in medical technology. Announced the commercial use of Biosensors now onward into medical science.

Spread the Word

Listed Under Tags:

* Biocomputer

* Cpu

* Nanorobots Industry:

* Health Location:

* Hamburg - Hamburg - Germany Subject:

* Products

Contact

SUNIL KUMAR

***@balajipharma.co.in SUNIL KUMAR

End

--About Biosensors:Biological element intimately connected to a physical transducer.Biosensor are a neural interference technology that detect the nerveand muscle activity.Application in Mediciene Science:As biosensors has major application in the fieldof nano-medicine. We know about nano-robots, which were used withbiosensors for the cure of cancer, as it can cut off the cancer cells.Using biosensors with the nano-robots can be used for 3-D imaging. Innano-medicine, the 3-D position control of molecular structure tocreate material and device to molecular knowledge to maintain andimprove the health at molecular scale. As from previous researchfrom various researchers that the scanning of a mouse brain has fromthe basic of my research that the 3-D imaging of the brain with thehelp of nano-robot and tried to solve out the mysteries of the brain .Although my research is hypothetical and just whatever has noPractical consideration. The 3-D imaging of brain as based on theCombination of biosensors with the info-tech to scan the human brainFor this implementation we will require the bio-computer ormolecular CPU which can be formed with the help of protein andneural logic along with DNA logic gates. In this application we canuse the 3-D Imaging of brain as we can interference the human brainwith the computer and we may use the EEG imaging along withadvancement. This is somewhat a proposed application in the medicalfield which may bring lots of advancement for the neurologist andthat for our world so solve out the mysteries of the brain to a greaterextent with the help of this we were able to find out the internalstructure of the brain, which were still not known. Hope that thismight be implemented successfully in the sake of the world to behealthy and secure.