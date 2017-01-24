BALAJI PHARMA (India) and Adda Finance Entered into an Agreement to Establish a Joint Venture to establish a manufacturing unit for medicines & android based mobile scanner (Can be used for MRI, etc) and Pre-prediction of Human Body disease.

-- BALAJI PHARMA (India) and Adda Finance Entered into an Agreement to Establish a Joint Venture to establish a manufacturing unit for medicines & android based mobile scanner (Can be used for MRI, etc) and Pre-prediction of Human Body disease.Balaji Pharma and Adda Finance jointly announced today that an investment agreement to form a joint venture has been signed. This venture looks to develop a series of cancer, neaural drugs and cardic arrest cure drugs with the first being a new oncological Leuprolide injectable drug product, where Leuprolide will be formulated in a proprietary controlled-release drug delivery system originally developed by Balaji Pharma and transferred to the joint venture. Adda Finance commits to invest USD5.8 million for a minority ownership in the new company.Balaji Pharma is committed to increasing access to high-quality healthcare for people across the globe, at every stage of life. We do this by developing, producing and marketing affordable generic drugs as well as innovative and specialty pharmaceuticals and active pharmaceutical ingredients.The company's line of generic and specialty treatments is backed by our impressive global development and manufacturing capabilities, ensuring the highest quality and accessibility to medicines while reducing costs. Balaji Pharma's participation in a wide range of therapeutic areas and dosage forms is empowered by a unique integration of innovative specialty and generic research.Joint Venture for the products:Balaji Pharma is committed to increasing access to high-quality healthcare for people across the globe, at every stage of life. We do this by developing, producing and marketing affordable generic drugs as well as innovative and specialty pharmaceuticals and active pharmaceutical ingredients.The company's line of generic and specialty treatments is backed by our impressive global development and manufacturing capabilities, ensuring the highest quality and accessibility to medicines while reducing costs. Balaji Pharma's participation in a wide range of therapeutic areas and dosage forms is empowered by a unique integration of innovative specialty and generic research.Joint Venture is done on newly established Balaji Pharma Manufacturing unit at Nagaur Dist. (Rajasthan), India and with the research observatory at Rostock (Germany).About Adda Finance LLC:ADDA FINANCIALS LLP is a International investment and finance company headquartered in London, United Kingdom offering its clients integrated investment solutions in Brokerage, Asset Management and Investment Banking services and complemented by its renowned research capabilities.Web: www.addafinancials.comAbout Balaji Pharma:Balaji Pharma is committed to increasing access to high-quality healthcare for people across the globe, at every stage of life. We do this by developing, producing and marketing affordable generic drugs as well as innovative and specialty pharmaceuticals and active pharmaceutical ingredients.web: www.balajipharma.co.inDr. Mark Doeff, Director, Operation of Balaji Pharma stated that the Joint Venture enables BP to grow the drug after a vast research of 7 years by a team of 18 Scientist working together at our research laboratory at Rostock.CA Rahul Dhoot, from Adda Finance LLC stated that this Joint Venture provide the vast grouth and the way of earning profit by the investment.Contact:BALAJI PHARMAHeadquater: NYC+1-786-292-2279ADDA FINANCE LLCHeadquater: London+44-152-224-6365ThanksSunil KumarPress ManagerBalaji Pharma