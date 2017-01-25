News By Tag
Early Education Conference - EdTechReview
EdTechReview is proud to announce its Early Education Conference
Event Date is 3rd Feb 2017, Hotel Leela Ambience, Gurgaon
The conference aims to bring together leading professionals to exchange and share their experiences and research results about all aspects of Early Childhood Education and Technology. The one-day event will have an array of sessions, panel discussions, case study and product demo presentations on the effective use of educational technology and best practices for early education leadership in the 21st century.
The conference expects over 150 school leaders (principals, owners, directors, chairmen) and decision makers from best of pre-schools and K-5 institutions from India.
Visit: http://events.edtechreview.in/
