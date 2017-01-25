 
Early Education Conference - EdTechReview

EdTechReview is proud to announce its Early Education Conference
 
 
GURGAON, India - Jan. 31, 2017 - PRLog -- With the experience of handling event globally, EdTechReview is proud to announce its Early Education Conference. The conference is especially designed for school leaders (owners, principals, chairmen and directors), influencers and key decision makers from pre-schools and K-5 institutions with the central theme of "Early Education Leadership in the Digital Age".

Event Date is 3rd Feb 2017, Hotel Leela Ambience, Gurgaon

The conference aims to bring together leading professionals to exchange and share their experiences and research results about all aspects of Early Childhood Education and Technology. The one-day event will have an array of sessions, panel discussions, case study and product demo presentations on the effective use of educational technology and best practices for early education leadership in the 21st century.

The conference expects over 150 school leaders (principals, owners, directors, chairmen) and decision makers from best of pre-schools and K-5 institutions from India.

Visit: http://events.edtechreview.in/early-education/2017/ for more details.

