Higher Education Technology Conference & Expo

1 full day conference and a round table, over 30 speakers, 200+ higher Ed leaders & educators, over 10 partner organizations.
 
BANGALORE, India - Feb. 6, 2017 - PRLog -- Join more than 200 senior leaders in higher education as we explore current and emerging technology trends that are changing the landscape of today's higher education institution.

Event Date: 10th March 2017

Venue: Vivanta by Taj, MG Road, Bangalore

During our conference, our team of experts and esteemed guest speakers will explore the innovations through technology that are defining the next frontier in higher education. Our attendees will participate in a dialogue that will provide insight into what this means for higher education institutions from across the country.

The Higher Education Technology Conference will explore forward-looking themes in the global higher education landscape. Sessions and Panel discussions will focus on mapping and meeting future demand for higher education, the rise of higher education in India (and beyond), challenges to traditional modes of education, and how higher education can stay relevant in the face of resource challenges. The Conference will bring together some 200 participants from over various cities, representing senior government officials, higher education administrators, academics and practitioners, for an engaging exchange of ideas and best practices.

Visit for Registration: http://events.edtechreview.in/higher-education/2017/

