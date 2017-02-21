News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
EdTech Startup & Investor Summit
2 full days with summit sessions, discussions, pitches and workshops, over 50 speakers, 300+ EdTech entrepreneurs and investors, over 10 partner organizations.
During our summit and workshops, our team of experts and esteemed guest speakers will explore the innovations through technology that are defining the next frontier in education.
Summit Date: 20-21st May 2017 (9:00 AM – 5:00 PM)
Venue: Vivanta by Taj, MG Road, Bangalore, India
EdTechReview Startup & Investor Summit [ETR SIS] 2017 will explore forward-looking themes in the global educational technology landscape. Sessions and Panel discussions will focus on mapping and meeting future demand for technology in education, the growth of EdTech in India (and beyond), challenges faced by education entrepreneurs, and how they can stay relevant in the face of those challenges. The Summit will bring together some 300 participants from various cities, representing government officials, education entrepreneurs, investors for an engaging exchange of ideas and best practices.
Visit for Registration:
Contact
01141321030
***@edtechreview.in
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse