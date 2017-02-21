EdTech Startup & Investor Summit

2 full days with summit sessions, discussions, pitches and workshops, over 50 speakers, 300+ EdTech entrepreneurs and investors, over 10 partner organizations.

Contact

01141321030

***@edtechreview.in 01141321030

End

-- Join more than 300 EdTech leaders as we explore current and emerging technology trends that are changing the landscape of education across the globe including India.During our summit and workshops, our team of experts and esteemed guest speakers will explore the innovations through technology that are defining the next frontier in education.20-21May 2017 (9:00 AM – 5:00 PM)Vivanta by Taj, MG Road, Bangalore, Indiawill explore forward-looking themes in the global educational technology landscape. Sessions and Panel discussions will focus on mapping and meeting future demand for technology in education, the growth of EdTech in India (and beyond), challenges faced by education entrepreneurs, and how they can stay relevant in the face of those challenges. The Summit will bring together some 300 participants from various cities, representing government officials, education entrepreneurs, investors for an engaging exchange of ideas and best practices.