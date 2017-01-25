 
News By Tag
* Web Development Company
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Internet
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Shakti Nagar
  Delhi
  India
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





January 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
31302928272625

Interactive Bees Commemorates Its Long-Standing 7 Years Alliance With Canon India

Interactive Bees, the premium web development agency joins the celebration for Canon's 20th Anniversary and truly acknowledges the long-standing commitment with the company.
 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tag:
Web Development Company

Industry:
Internet

Location:
Shakti Nagar - Delhi - India

SHAKTI NAGAR, India - Jan. 31, 2017 - PRLog -- Interactive Bees, a complete brand communication agency in New Delhi, India joined to celebrate its long standing partnership with one of the notable clients, Canon, on their 20th anniversary celebration.

The agency has been gaining momentum by being the brand catalyst, serving as the holistic communication provider since its inception in 2008. A robust communication provider, the agency is a one stop solution that specializes in developing brand essence across offline channels. It has dynamically integrated effective brand solutions through multifarious platforms. Over the years, the company has played a pivotal role in managing holistic communication approach for Canon India Pvt Ltd. It has garnered a substantial portfolio pertaining to the major divisions of Canon such as Consumer Systems Product (CSP), Business Imaging Solutions (BIS), OIS and Corporate Communication.

Recently Canon India commemorated its 20th anniversary celebration in India with an aim to expand its horizon with advanced technological innovations. With a stronghold in both B2B and B2C segments, the company has expanded its footprint by announcing growth target of 'Vision 2020'. It's a new beginning towards achieving smart and scalable technological solutions. Canon India has strategically equipped itself with an array of initiatives like Canon PhotoMarathon, Photography Workshops, CIS activities and EOS National Seminars,  smart activations on the ground adding the element of interactivity.

The creative team of Interactive Bees has been streamlining 360 degree progressive solutions for Canon with prominence in offline channels. Moreover, during the recent 20th Anniversary, the agency has exclusively created impressive artwork for the event. Having been covering virtually all major branding communication, Interactive Bees prides itself for its outstanding experience with Canon. Powering tech savvy content, excellence in designs, expediting growth in offline, the agency has carved a distinctive communication niche.

Acknowledging the progressive association with Canon, Ms. Monica Gupta, Director, Interactive Bees, added," Our creatively charged team has always believed in adding depth,  perspective and strives to go beyond creative excellence. It's a matter of gratitude and achievement that my 15 years relationship & continuing commitment to Canon has helped this partnership grow". We are delighted that we have been able to decipher comprehensive communication strategy by analyzing their business needs."

Interactive Bees has added another feather to its cap in recent times by bagging Red Herring Awards, Google Premier Partner & Consultant of the Year 2016 in the digital landscape. Incorporating seamless web development solutions, the agency is relentlessly focused on delivering bespoke branding solutions by garnering remarkable credentials under its funnel. Check More : https://www.interactivebees.com

Media Contact
Interactive Bees Pvt Ltd
Name: Monica Gupta
+91-11-47098755
info@interactivebees.com
End
Source:
Email:***@interactivebees.com
Posted By:***@interactivebees.com Email Verified
Tags:Web Development Company
Industry:Internet
Location:Shakti Nagar - Delhi - India
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Interactive Bees Pvt Ltd PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Jan 31, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share