News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Interactive Bees Commemorates Its Long-Standing 7 Years Alliance With Canon India
Interactive Bees, the premium web development agency joins the celebration for Canon's 20th Anniversary and truly acknowledges the long-standing commitment with the company.
The agency has been gaining momentum by being the brand catalyst, serving as the holistic communication provider since its inception in 2008. A robust communication provider, the agency is a one stop solution that specializes in developing brand essence across offline channels. It has dynamically integrated effective brand solutions through multifarious platforms. Over the years, the company has played a pivotal role in managing holistic communication approach for Canon India Pvt Ltd. It has garnered a substantial portfolio pertaining to the major divisions of Canon such as Consumer Systems Product (CSP), Business Imaging Solutions (BIS), OIS and Corporate Communication.
Recently Canon India commemorated its 20th anniversary celebration in India with an aim to expand its horizon with advanced technological innovations. With a stronghold in both B2B and B2C segments, the company has expanded its footprint by announcing growth target of 'Vision 2020'. It's a new beginning towards achieving smart and scalable technological solutions. Canon India has strategically equipped itself with an array of initiatives like Canon PhotoMarathon, Photography Workshops, CIS activities and EOS National Seminars, smart activations on the ground adding the element of interactivity.
The creative team of Interactive Bees has been streamlining 360 degree progressive solutions for Canon with prominence in offline channels. Moreover, during the recent 20th Anniversary, the agency has exclusively created impressive artwork for the event. Having been covering virtually all major branding communication, Interactive Bees prides itself for its outstanding experience with Canon. Powering tech savvy content, excellence in designs, expediting growth in offline, the agency has carved a distinctive communication niche.
Acknowledging the progressive association with Canon, Ms. Monica Gupta, Director, Interactive Bees, added," Our creatively charged team has always believed in adding depth, perspective and strives to go beyond creative excellence. It's a matter of gratitude and achievement that my 15 years relationship & continuing commitment to Canon has helped this partnership grow". We are delighted that we have been able to decipher comprehensive communication strategy by analyzing their business needs."
Interactive Bees has added another feather to its cap in recent times by bagging Red Herring Awards, Google Premier Partner & Consultant of the Year 2016 in the digital landscape. Incorporating seamless web development solutions, the agency is relentlessly focused on delivering bespoke branding solutions by garnering remarkable credentials under its funnel. Check More : https://www.interactivebees.com
Media Contact
Interactive Bees Pvt Ltd
Name: Monica Gupta
+91-11-47098755
info@interactivebees.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse