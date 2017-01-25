Notion Press presents "Friendship, Dharma and Money" by Gaurav Mohla

Contact

-- Friendship is the best thing that can happen to a person. In our life, we all have that one friend to whom we reach out to first in times of both happiness and crises. Such pure bonding is hard to find and if you have one, go to any extent to retain them. To revere the bonding with him or her, here the book that you should indeed pick up this season and gift. Titled, the book is penned by Gaurava Mohla and is published by Notion Press. It's now available to readers all over the world.To portray friendship in the most beautiful way possible, the author has penned a fiction around the life of Gaurav, who meets Chhitarpal in the bank he works for. From just colleagues to best friends to brothers, they become closer every day. Despite having contrasting characteristics, both bond well. Gaurav often refers Chhitarpal as yellow pages as he would depend on him the most for a solution.But when an unfortunate situation rattles Gaurav's life, his solace – his companion – Chhitarpal is unavailable to bail him out. Lost and shattered, Gaurav is on his own now. What is the situation that shakes the hell out of Gaurav? Where is Chhitarpal when he is needed the most? Read to find out –Gaurav Mohla has been a banker by profession with an experience of more than 9 years. He has previously worked in three banks and is currently working in Yes Bank Limited in the Transaction Advisory Group – Trade and Foreign Exchange. Born in Amritsar, Punjab, Gaurav has transcended various cities of India due to his father's transferable job. He did his graduation from Punjab and MBA from Alliance Business Academy, Bangalore. Currently he resides in Indirapuram (Ghaziabad) with his family.His first novel "Contesting for Love…!" was published in 2014 and was well appreciated within his network. This is his second novel and he wishes to continue writing. He also has a keen interest in music, sketching, and cricket and occasionally writes poems and songs too. His personal choice includes light fiction and biographies. He also nourishes a wish to write stories and songs for Bollywood, someday.Notion Press has been the backbone of many authors' growth by providing them with its unique Author Accelerator Program, which provides the right platform to get published and sell a number of copies in the market. It has been acknowledged by many as a very helpful tool to showcase their talent in this very challenging field of books and publishing.