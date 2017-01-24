News By Tag
Blue Water Dental of St. Johns is the newest Dental Practice in Ponte Vedra, FL
Meet David Sorensen & his new Cosmetic Dentistry Practice in Florida
The mission of Blue Water Dental of St. Johns is to provide our patients with excellent comprehensive dental care with long-term successful outcomes based on the latest clinical evidence based dentistry. In addition, we strive to give our patients a superior experience with a focus on comfort and unrivaled patient care. We are committed to using the most updated technology to enhance patient outcomes, and experience.
Visit our new Cosmetic Dentistry website http://www.bluewaterdentalfl.com/
