January 2017
Blue Water Dental of St. Johns is the newest Dental Practice in Ponte Vedra, FL

Meet David Sorensen & his new Cosmetic Dentistry Practice in Florida
 
PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. - Jan. 30, 2017 - PRLog -- At Blue Water Dental of St. Johns we are your dental oasis. What is a dental Oasis? One of the definitions of Oasis is: something serving as a refuge, relief, or pleasant change from what is usual, annoying or difficult. A dental oasis means every aspect of your experience at Blue Water Dental of St. Johns will be different than your previous experiences. From the very first phone call, to the waiting room, to the interactions with Dr. Sorensen and his staff, to the final beautiful results, you will notice a pleasant change that will leave you feeling grateful you chose us.

The mission of Blue Water Dental of St. Johns is to provide our patients with excellent comprehensive dental care with long-term successful outcomes based on the latest clinical evidence based dentistry. In addition, we strive to give our patients a superior experience with a focus on comfort and unrivaled patient care. We are committed to using the most updated technology to enhance patient outcomes, and experience.

Visit our new Cosmetic Dentistry website http://www.bluewaterdentalfl.com/

