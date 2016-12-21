 
Dr. John JW Lee makes the cover of Suburban Life

Volume 5 Issue 12 of Suburban Life features John Lee and an in-depth article.
 
BRYN MAWR, Pa. - Dec. 27, 2016 - PRLog -- An in-depth article written by Suburban Life Magazine discussing Dr. John Lee and his practice. In Volume 5 Issue 12 feature Dr. Lee on the cover.

More about Dr. John J.W. Lee is both a board certified ophthalmologist and a fellowship trained Oculoplastic (Eyelid Surgery, Facial Plastic Surgery) Surgeon practicing in the Philadelphia area. Dr. Lee completed his ophthalmology residency and then went on to complete an ASOPRS (American Society of Ophthalmic / Eyelid Plastic Surgeon & Reconstructive Surgeons) fellowship at Wills Eye Hospital, one of the most prestigious programs in America and one of the top 3 hospitals in the country for treatment of eyes.

Dr. Lee is also a Top BOTOX® Cosmetic injector and Juvederm Filler injector (#1 selling filler in the world) in the country! Dr. Lee is a "DIAMOND" (top 2% in the country) Botox and Juvederm Injector in Philadelphia and Bryn Mawr. Dr. Lee enjoys seeing his loyal injections patients and developing a long-term relationship with his patients.

View Dr. Lee's Facial Surgery Practice here http://www.drjohnleesurgery.com/

You can read the article here http://www.drjohnleesurgery.com/wp-content/blogs.dir/265/files/2014/10/suburban-life-dr-lee-profile-oct-2014.pdf
