News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Brelby's Blacklisters - Raw, Violent, Gritty and R-rated
Rockwell won't provide spoilers, but he has much to say about the project.
"Brelby has a nice history of performing (mostly) family-friendly fare," said Rockwell. "Blacklisters is not that. It's raw, violent, gritty, and definitely R-rated.Blacklisters makes a statement about our society's future without taking a political side or addressing itself as a political play."
Blacklisters is Rockwell's first directorial project in three years. During his "sabbatical,"
"When I first read the script," he continued, "I wondered how soon such things will commence in our society. This is one reason I enjoyed Luke's script when I read it – the idea of a world succumbed to a totalitarian power where, no doubt, a siege is brewing; featuring good guys kept distant from outside forces and surrounded by pieces of contraband art."
"Luke's script," he continued, "is a simple story told in remarkably tense and twisted directions. No one is safe in the world Luke created. And as his script steeps in a relatable sense of violent realism, no character is fully prepared to deal with the unfortunate events that unfold. All the while, the totalitarian world outside, depicted and detailed in the script, begins tearing itself apart. There are many allegories to the nature of our society and culture."
"The action takes place in a warehouse full of discarded and contraband art," Rockwell explained. "Do our 'good guys' have to rely on these ill-branded artifacts to save the day? Or does the warehouse represent a time that's been forgotten? Luke's script has no specific villain. Of course, the totalitarian power and deciphers are villainous, but Luke never plays a side, nor references events which led to this totalitarian state to begin with. In Luke's script, mistakes are made on both sides. Each group has to use their own style of smarts and craftiness to outmaneuver the other, but we as an audience will see time and time again how those decisions often come with repercussions. On occasion, those repercussions are often bloody and deadly in nature. This also leads to an idea if the inaction to cruelty is just as bad as the act of cruelty. I could go on but I feel like I would be giving too much away."
Rockwell is as enthusiastic about his cast as he is the script. "I couldn't have asked for a better group of performers,"
Brelby partners with local downtown Glendale businesses to offer more options for audience members. By showing their digital ticket, audiences can receive 10% off of their bill at the Hop Stop Diner, 10% off of any entrée at Haus Murphy's Restaurant, and 10% off of a customer's bill at the Olde Towne Glendale (OTG) Beer & Wine Bar or the Gaslight Inn.
Blacklisters plays Feb 17-18, 24-25 and March 3-4 at 7:30pm and at 2pm Feb 19 and 26. Tickets are available by visiting the official web site at brelby.com/tickets. General admission is $15 per performance. Admission to Blacklisters is included in the benefits of Brelby's ShowGO subscription:
Contact
Cassandra Symonds
***@universalaccessproductions.org
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse