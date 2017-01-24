 
Brelby's Blacklisters - Raw, Violent, Gritty and R-rated

 
 
Van Rockwell
Van Rockwell
 
GLENDALE, Ariz. - Jan. 30, 2017 - PRLog -- Blacklisters is a new play that premiers at Brelby Theatre, the West Valley's new works incubator, as a Studio Series production. The play is written by Brelby founding member, Luke Gomez, and is directed by Van Rockwell.

Rockwell won't provide spoilers, but he has much to say about the project.

"Brelby has a nice history of performing (mostly) family-friendly fare," said Rockwell. "Blacklisters is not that. It's raw, violent, gritty, and definitely R-rated.Blacklisters makes a statement about our society's future without taking a political side or addressing itself as a political play."

Blacklisters is Rockwell's first directorial project in three years. During his "sabbatical," he focused more on working behind-the-scenes and acting; last seen in Stray Cat's Anything You Hear and Only Half of What You See as Stan, and performing with Brelby's improv troupe Results May Vary.

"When I first read the script," he continued, "I wondered how soon such things will commence in our society. This is one reason I enjoyed Luke's script when I read it – the idea of a world succumbed to a totalitarian power where, no doubt, a siege is brewing; featuring good guys kept distant from outside forces and surrounded by pieces of contraband art."

"Luke's script," he continued, "is a simple story told in remarkably tense and twisted directions. No one is safe in the world Luke created. And as his script steeps in a relatable sense of violent realism, no character is fully prepared to deal with the unfortunate events that unfold. All the while, the totalitarian world outside, depicted and detailed in the script, begins tearing itself apart. There are many allegories to the nature of our society and culture."

"The action takes place in a warehouse full of discarded and contraband art," Rockwell explained. "Do our 'good guys' have to rely on these ill-branded artifacts to save the day? Or does the warehouse represent a time that's been forgotten? Luke's script has no specific villain. Of course, the totalitarian power and deciphers are villainous, but Luke never plays a side, nor references events which led to this totalitarian state to begin with. In Luke's script, mistakes are made on both sides. Each group has to use their own style of smarts and craftiness to outmaneuver the other, but we as an audience will see time and time again how those decisions often come with repercussions. On occasion, those repercussions are often bloody and deadly in nature. This also leads to an idea if the inaction to cruelty is just as bad as the act of cruelty. I could go on but I feel like I would be giving too much away."

Rockwell is as enthusiastic about his cast as he is the script. "I couldn't have asked for a better group of performers," he said. "There's always a hesitation performing new works – whether or not we as a group can pull it off. This group, on the other hand, not only brings a superb level of fun and professionalism, but ideas. They are supportive, hard working, and making all kinds of choices. They are not afraid to exchange ideas and be vocal about the script and blocking. Just the other day, as we were choreographing a fight, everyone brought in ideas and suggestions to not only help make it safe, but natural and kick-ass. I learn something new from this group every day. Our goal is not only to get away with it, but also to make it believable in the end."

Brelby partners with local downtown Glendale businesses to offer more options for audience members. By showing their digital ticket, audiences can receive 10% off of their bill at the Hop Stop Diner, 10% off of any entrée at Haus Murphy's Restaurant, and 10% off of a customer's bill at the Olde Towne Glendale (OTG) Beer & Wine Bar or the Gaslight Inn.

Blacklisters plays Feb 17-18, 24-25 and March 3-4 at 7:30pm and at 2pm Feb 19 and 26. Tickets are available by visiting the official web site at brelby.com/tickets. General admission is $15 per performance. Admission to Blacklisters is included in the benefits of Brelby's ShowGO subscription: brelby.com/showgo. The Brelby Playhouse is located at 7154 N 58th Dr, Glendale, AZ 85301.

