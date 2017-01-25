 
Industry News





January 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
31302928272625

Winners of the 2017 Automotive Website Awards Are Announced

PCG Companies releases annual awards for best online marketing technology in the automotive industry
 
 
NEW ORLEANS - Jan. 31, 2017 - PRLog -- PCG Companies, an industry leader in automotive marketing strategies, online education, and data reporting, is pleased to announce the winners of the 2017 Automotive Website Awards.

The Automotive Website Awards were started in 2008 to recognize the best vendors in automotive digital marketing. Since then, they've become a benchmark in the automotive industry for innovative products in technology, design, search marketing and social media.

This year, over 150 industry leaders were in attendance as they awaited the reveal of this year's AWA award recipiants. This year's lineup especially impressed the product review team and showed true innovation, therefore, PCG is honored to hand out awards to 39 deserving products and one individual.

The categories for the 2017 AWAs included Lighthouse Award, Websites (US, EU, and Canadian), Sales Process, Rising Stars, Social Media, Website Merchandising, Marketing Solutions, and Fixed Operations.

The individual honored, Cory Mosley, was the recipient of the coveted 2017 AWA Lighthouse Award. The AWA Lighthouse award recognizes an individual who has achieved greatness in the automotive community.

Here is a full list of winners of 2017 Automotive Website Awards:

Lighthouse Award
Cory Mosley

Websites – U.S.
Dealer eProcess
Dealer Inspire
DealerOn
fusionZONE

Canadian Websites
Vicimus: Glovebox V3

Websites – EU
Smilenet

Sales Process
AutoAlert: AlertMiner
DealerSocket: DealerSocket Blackbird CRM
Digital Dealership System: dds.TV
ELEAD1ONE CRM
Nextup

Rising Stars
AutoAlert: Pando
CarNow: BuyNow
Dealer Inspire: Online Shopper
DealerSync
Orbee
TECOBI

Social Media
AutoAlert: FuzeCast/CuratorPro/FuzeShield
Dominion Dealer Solutions: Prime Response
Spectrum Reach: Guaranteed Performance Plus (GPP+)

Website Merchandising
AutoHook
CarChat24
CarNow: Visual Sales Manager
Dealer Inspire: Conversations
eAutoAppraise
Spectrum Reach: Targeted Content Library
SpinCar
TradePending: SNAP
ActivEngage

Marketing Solutions
3Birds Marketing: The Wire 3.0
Dealer eProcess: CAROi
Dealer Teamwork: Launch Control
LotLinx
Outsell

Fixed Operations
Conversica: Automotive Service Assistant
DealerSocket: DealerSocket Service
ELEAD Service1One

Copies of the 2017 Automotive Website Awards Research Report & Buyers Guide, featuring a brand-new layout and design, can be purchased here: http://awa.autos/product/2017-automotive-website-awards-r...

PCG will be accepting applicants for the 2018 Automotive Website Awards beginning in August. For more information, visit http://www.awa.autos


About PCG Companies

PCG Companies is composed of an award-winning digital marketing agency, consulting firm, and online training platform located in Monmouth County, NJ. PCG's roots began in digital marketing for the automotive industry, and have since expanded into non-automotive verticals from travel agencies to restaurants and everything in between. PCG's mission, Advocate-Educate-Elevate, embodies their core ideals; to advocate for transparency, educate the public on the ever-changing digital landscape, and elevate their clients' to success. PCG has also expanded to automotive product research, as well as data reporting for automotive dealers with their tool, VistaDash. For more information, please visit www.pcgcompanies.com.
