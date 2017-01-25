News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Winners of the 2017 Automotive Website Awards Are Announced
PCG Companies releases annual awards for best online marketing technology in the automotive industry
The Automotive Website Awards were started in 2008 to recognize the best vendors in automotive digital marketing. Since then, they've become a benchmark in the automotive industry for innovative products in technology, design, search marketing and social media.
This year, over 150 industry leaders were in attendance as they awaited the reveal of this year's AWA award recipiants. This year's lineup especially impressed the product review team and showed true innovation, therefore, PCG is honored to hand out awards to 39 deserving products and one individual.
The categories for the 2017 AWAs included Lighthouse Award, Websites (US, EU, and Canadian), Sales Process, Rising Stars, Social Media, Website Merchandising, Marketing Solutions, and Fixed Operations.
The individual honored, Cory Mosley, was the recipient of the coveted 2017 AWA Lighthouse Award. The AWA Lighthouse award recognizes an individual who has achieved greatness in the automotive community.
Here is a full list of winners of 2017 Automotive Website Awards:
Lighthouse Award
Cory Mosley
Websites – U.S.
Dealer eProcess
Dealer Inspire
DealerOn
fusionZONE
Canadian Websites
Vicimus: Glovebox V3
Websites – EU
Smilenet
Sales Process
AutoAlert: AlertMiner
DealerSocket:
Digital Dealership System: dds.TV
ELEAD1ONE CRM
Nextup
Rising Stars
AutoAlert: Pando
CarNow: BuyNow
Dealer Inspire: Online Shopper
DealerSync
Orbee
TECOBI
Social Media
AutoAlert: FuzeCast/CuratorPro/
Dominion Dealer Solutions: Prime Response
Spectrum Reach: Guaranteed Performance Plus (GPP+)
Website Merchandising
AutoHook
CarChat24
CarNow: Visual Sales Manager
Dealer Inspire: Conversations
eAutoAppraise
Spectrum Reach: Targeted Content Library
SpinCar
TradePending:
ActivEngage
Marketing Solutions
3Birds Marketing: The Wire 3.0
Dealer eProcess: CAROi
Dealer Teamwork: Launch Control
LotLinx
Outsell
Fixed Operations
Conversica: Automotive Service Assistant
DealerSocket:
ELEAD Service1One
Copies of the 2017 Automotive Website Awards Research Report & Buyers Guide, featuring a brand-new layout and design, can be purchased here: http://awa.autos/
PCG will be accepting applicants for the 2018 Automotive Website Awards beginning in August. For more information, visit http://www.awa.autos
About PCG Companies
PCG Companies is composed of an award-winning digital marketing agency, consulting firm, and online training platform located in Monmouth County, NJ. PCG's roots began in digital marketing for the automotive industry, and have since expanded into non-automotive verticals from travel agencies to restaurants and everything in between. PCG's mission, Advocate-Educate-
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse