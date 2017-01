Winners of the 2017 Automotive Website Awards Are Announced

PCG Companies releases annual awards for best online marketing technology in the automotive industry

-- PCG Companies, an industry leader in automotive marketing strategies, online education, and data reporting, is pleased to announce the winners of the 2017 Automotive Website Awards.The Automotive Website Awards were started in 2008 to recognize the best vendors in automotive digital marketing. Since then, they've become a benchmark in the automotive industry for innovative products in technology, design, search marketing and social media.This year, over 150 industry leaders were in attendance as they awaited the reveal of this year's AWA award recipiants. This year's lineup especially impressed the product review team and showed true innovation, therefore, PCG is honored to hand out awards to 39 deserving products and one individual.The categories for the 2017 AWAs included Lighthouse Award, Websites (US, EU, and Canadian), Sales Process, Rising Stars, Social Media, Website Merchandising, Marketing Solutions, and Fixed Operations.The individual honored, Cory Mosley, was the recipient of the coveted 2017 AWA Lighthouse Award. The AWA Lighthouse award recognizes an individual who has achieved greatness in the automotive community.Here is a full list of winners of 2017 Automotive Website Awards:Cory MosleyDealer eProcessDealer InspireDealerOnfusionZONEVicimus: Glovebox V3SmilenetAutoAlert: AlertMinerDealerSocket:DealerSocket Blackbird CRMDigital Dealership System: dds.TVELEAD1ONE CRMNextupAutoAlert: PandoCarNow: BuyNowDealer Inspire: Online ShopperDealerSyncOrbeeTECOBIAutoAlert: FuzeCast/CuratorPro/FuzeShieldDominion Dealer Solutions: Prime ResponseSpectrum Reach: Guaranteed Performance Plus (GPP+)AutoHookCarChat24CarNow: Visual Sales ManagerDealer Inspire: ConversationseAutoAppraiseSpectrum Reach: Targeted Content LibrarySpinCarTradePending:SNAPActivEngage3Birds Marketing: The Wire 3.0Dealer eProcess: CAROiDealer Teamwork: Launch ControlLotLinxOutsellConversica: Automotive Service AssistantDealerSocket:DealerSocket ServiceELEAD Service1OneCopies of the 2017 Automotive Website Awards Research Report & Buyers Guide, featuring a brand-new layout and design, can be purchased here: http://awa.autos/ product/2017- automotive-website- awards-r... PCG will be accepting applicants for the 2018 Automotive Website Awards beginning in August. For more information, visit http://www.awa.autosPCG Companies is composed of an award-winning digital marketing agency, consulting firm, and online training platform located in Monmouth County, NJ. PCG's roots began in digital marketing for the automotive industry, and have since expanded into non-automotive verticals from travel agencies to restaurants and everything in between. PCG's mission, Advocate-Educate-Elevate, embodies their core ideals; to advocate for transparency, educate the public on the ever-changing digital landscape, and elevate their clients' to success. PCG has also expanded to automotive product research, as well as data reporting for automotive dealers with their tool, VistaDash. For more information, please visit www.pcgcompanies.com