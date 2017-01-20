 
PCG To Announce AWA Winners at National Automotive Dealers Association Annual Convention

The annual AWA Awards ceremony is scheduled for Friday, January 27th at 7:00 pm and held at the Hyatt Regency Hotel.
 
 
NEW ORLEANS - Jan. 26, 2017 - PRLog -- Brian Pasch, founder of PCG Companies, will be hosting the 8th Annual AWA Awards Ceremony celebrating the top companies providing automotive marketing and technology (MarTech) solutions to the automotive industry.

The annual award ceremony attracts the Who's Who in automotive MarTech leadership. The attendees will have the first chance to see the annual Automotive MarTech Buyers Guide which this year has been redesigned. The 410 page, full-color book contains detailed summaries of over 50 different products that were reviewed this year by PCG.

"This year the AWA Buyers Guide will be made available to owners and managers of automotive dealerships without charge," commented Brian Pasch. "This is the first year that the electronic version will be offered to every franchise dealership manager in the United States. Managers can request a copy by visiting the PCG Companies Facebook page."

This year 37 products will receive awards across six award categories: Websites, Website Merchandising, Sales Process, Marketing Solutions, Fixed Operations, and Rising Stars. The AWA Award is the most trusted, peer-reviewed, technology award in the automotive industry.

PCG Companies is also pleased to announce their selection for the 2017 Lighthouse Award: Cory Mosley, CSP. Cory is founder and principal of Mosley Automotive. Over the past 18 years, Cory has established himself as a go-to strategist, change catalyst and thought leader in the Automotive industry with a concentration in e-commerce and sales strategy.

The Lighthouse Award is the only award that is announced in advance of the awards ceremony. Tickets for the 2017 AWA Awards Ceremony can be purchased online at http://awa.autos/rsvp/.  Tickets are limited, and will not likely be available for purchase at the event.
