TregoED Announced 2017 Board Members
William Baldwin has been elected to serve as the new Board Chairman of TregoED. Mr. Baldwin is Chief Operating Officer as well as Chief Financial Officer of Kepner-Tregoe (KT). KT is a world renowned multinational management consulting and training services company. Their business training, leadership development and consulting services have improved management practices of organizations worldwide. Mr. Baldwin oversees and is responsible for all aspects of Kepner-Tregoe worldwide. He has served on the TregoED board since January 2015.
TregoED is also pleased to announce the addition of new Board member, Christopher Cross, chairman of the education policy consulting firm, Cross & Joftus. Mr. Cross serves as a distinguished Senior Fellow with the Education Commission of the States and is a consultant to the Broad Foundation. His previous roles include: senior fellow with the Center for Education Policy, President & CEO of the Council for Basic Education, Director of the Education Initiative of The Business Roundtable, Assistant Secretary for Educational Research and Improvement with the US Department of Education, and President of the Maryland State Board of Education.
In addition, he has chaired or served on numerous educational policy boards and councils including: the National Assessment of Title I Independent Review Panel on Evaluation, National Research Council Panel on Minority Representation in Special Education, and the National Research Council panel on Early Childhood Mathematics.
Mr. Cross has written extensively on education and public policy and has been published in numerous scholarly and technical publications. He brings a wealth of education experience and special expertise in strategic planning, policy analysis and development.
"Chris's vast knowledge and experience in the world of education will be invaluable to the board as we work to support our mission to improve academic achievement and opportunities through excellence in leadership."
TregoED.org (http://www.tregoed.org) helps school districts do what is best for children by providing leaders with proven strategies for effectively tackling critical problems and decisions. TregoED offers school and district leaders high quality, job embedded workshops, as well as issue-driven consulting, and follow-on coaching. Since its founding in 1994, TregoED has helped over 18,000 education leaders in the U. S. and Canada implement data driven decision-making and problem solving excellence throughout their districts.
